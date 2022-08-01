‘Winning hearts and minds’ in Taiwan and Hong Kong, Chinese leader Xi urges Communist Party

By Simone McCarthy, CNN

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has urged the Communist Party to “win the hearts and minds” of people in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as part of “national rejuvenation”.

Xi’s request, made over the weekend at a meeting attended by senior Chinese officials, was one of several critical tasks listed by the Chinese leader for the United Front Work Department – a branch of the Ruling Communist Party tasked with gaining influence both at home and abroad.

“The united front…is an important assurance for (the Chinese Communist Party) to defeat the enemy, to govern and rejuvenate the country, and to rally all Chinese people both at home and abroad to realize the national rejuvenation,” Xi said at the Beijing conference. on United Front Work, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

As “profound changes” not seen in a century were taking place globally, Xi said, United Front efforts were “even more important”. This work, according to Xi, should include efforts to “strike the right balance between commonalities and diversity” in the country and “win the hearts and minds of people in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as well as Chinese in ‘overseas”.

Hong Kong – which was cracked down by Xi following mass pro-democracy protests in the city three years ago – operates as a semi-autonomous entity under the regime of Beijing, just like Macao. Taiwan is a self-governing democracy which the Communist Party claims as its own territory and with which it has said it seeks “reunification” though he never ruled it.

“Efforts should be made to strengthen the ranks of overseas patriots and help more foreigners understand and become friends with China,” Xi added.

United Front operations, which include running the Office of Overseas Chinese Affairs responsible for services to Chinese nationals living overseas, have drawn negative international attention in recent years amid growing concerns over the China’s attempt at global reach.

The department has also aroused the suspicions of foreign governments amid accusations it seeks to co-opt ethnic Chinese and other individuals, silence dissent and carry out foreign influence operations – allegations Beijing has denied.

Meanwhile, domestic United Front operations – long seen as a way to stifle potential opposition to the Communist Party – have been viewed negatively internationally in light of a crackdown on certain religious and ethnic groups, which also fall under the jurisdiction of the United Front.

‘Critical Moment’

Xi, who elevated the prominence of the United Front Work Department during his first term, is seeking to enter a third term this fall, a move unprecedented in decades and which comes at a difficult time for the China.

The country faces many challenges ranging from an economic downturn at home to a significant decline in its global reputation, amid tensions with Western governments over China’s alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, its repression of civil society in Hong Kong and threats against Taiwan.

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the Party’s launch of its United Front policy of building alliances with non-Communist groups, which the country’s founding leader, Mao Zedong, cited as one of the “three magic weapons leading to victory in China’s civil war. , along with the armed struggle and the activities of the Party.

“All (these) dynamics…essentially tell them that this is a critical time for the Communist Party to exert its influence on the Chinese people who are not Party members, as well as on the main voters abroad who could potentially harm or help China and the Communist Party,” said Drew Thompson, visiting senior fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

“This is a critical moment in China’s development, so all aspects of Chinese state power are determined to safeguard Party authority and contribute to China’s development and realization of the” Chinese dream,'” Thompson added, referring to Xi’s long-held vision of a powerful China.

“A bit of patience”

In his comments, Xi called for a stronger United Front in the “new era”.

He listed tasks such as “fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation” in his “ethnic affairs” and developing religions “in the Chinese context” – decried by rights defenders in the recent Chinese crackdown on religion and ethnic identity.

Xi also stressed the need “to unite all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation,” a phrase analysts say underscores the Party’s vision of being connected to all ethnic Chinese, even those who are not ethnic Chinese. Chinese nationals. Some ethnic Chinese have pushed back against the view, which has become particularly controversial in light of accusations that some Western governments have unfairly targeted people of Chinese descent as they seek to crack down on alleged Chinese espionage.

Xi’s United Front comments also controversially include Taiwan in China’s ‘rejuvenation’ plans, and come at a time when US-China tensions on the island have flared due to a US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible visit to Taipei this week.

China has lashed out at the potential visit, pledging to take “resolute and forceful action” if it goes ahead. Last week, China’s Defense Ministry reiterated the threat, warning: “If the United States insists on going its own way, the Chinese military will never stand idly by.”

But Xi’s nod to the importance of the United Front in Taiwan could signal Beijing’s preference for “long-term peaceful approaches” when it comes to its stated goal of “reunification”, according to Wen- Ti Sung, political scientist at the Taiwan Studies Program at the Australian National University.

“It shows in a very subtle way that despite all the heated rhetoric, (Beijing) needs to be patient here,” Sung said.

