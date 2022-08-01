The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans and Trump are turning the US into a banana republic





Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning America’s political right for turning the country into a “failed democracy”.

Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump on alleged charges could irreparably divide the country.

“Nervous pundits warn that for the good of the country, the Justice Department should not indict Donald Trump because prosecuting a former president is the kind of thing banana republics do. That’s wrong for two reasons,” he said. writes Rubin.

She said it was not Garland’s responsibility to determine what was in the best interest of the country’s “long-term democratic interests” or that prosecuting Trump would not result in the country becoming a banana republic. .

Washington Post columnist and reigning Liberal Hack Tournament champion Jennifer Rubin. ((Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images))

“I have bad news for nervous Nellies: our country is already on the way to becoming a failed democracy. The question now is what we intend to do about it,” Rubin warned.

She went on to predict that the United States could end up as a South American or Eastern European country run by “thugs”.

Former President Trump stressed the importance of restoring law and order to America in his first speech in Washington DC since leaving office. (Getty Images)

“If Americans don’t want our presidents to look like the thugs of South America or Eastern Europe and don’t want violence to become a standard political weapon, they should demand that Garland keep his word,” he said. she writes.

During an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt last week, Garland said the Justice Department hadn’t ruled out prosecuting former President Trump in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“We intend to hold accountable everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6, for any attempt to interfere with the legal transfer of power from one administration to another, which is what we do,” he said. “I think that’s an important part that we don’t demote or take away the importance of this day, and I think the audiences did a really good job of reminding us and people who didn’t know in first place, tell us how important this day was.”

The Biden administration announced this week the creation of a disinformation governance council to combat online misinformation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

“This is not the call to lock him up. This is the call from a community of citizens demanding that the Department of Justice follow legal process to hold accountable anyone involved in the worst crime against democracy in our history,” continued Rubin.

She claimed “democracy is crumbling” because of Trump’s actions and behavior, which she said undermined the sanctity of the election.

She then condemned the Republican Party as a whole.

“They need to understand that the Republican Party, filled with petty individuals hiding behind bogus claims of privilege to avoid testifying, has become the intimidation apparatus that dictators have historically used to amplify their lies and conceal their actions in the dark. legitimacy,” she wrote.

Alexander Hall is associate editor of Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to [email protected]

