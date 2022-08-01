Day 159 of the invasion of Ukraine: the first ship carrying grain since the beginning of the war left Odessa – Novinite.com

Here are the highlights of the events related to the war in Ukraine in the last 24 hours:

Greece is waiting Russia completely shut off the gas supply to Europe

Greece is waiting Russia to completely cut off the gas supply to European countries and is preparing an alternative plan. Supplies of liquefied gas have increased, part of which is destined for Bulgaria.

Greek Deputy Economy Minister Theodoros Skilakakis in an interview with Sky TV said Athens is preparing for the worst case scenario – a complete shutdown of natural gas supplies from Russia.

“In all likelihood, on the Russian side they will not officially announce that they completely stop the gas supply, but they will probably carry out a policy that sooner or later will lead to a gas cut..”

The Energy Ministry is optimistic that LNG supply and increased storage capacity on the island of Revithoussa will offset Russian gas to some extent. Bulgaria has an agreement with the Greek side to receive gas from Revithoussa, energy experts remind.

Putin wanted Russia to buy Turkish drones, Erdogan just smiled

These days, an interesting news has circulated among news sources – CNN Turk reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Russia cooperate with Turkey in the production of TV2 “Bayraktar” Turkish military drones. It was also reported that a joint drone manufacturing plant would be built in the United Arab Emirates.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to meet Putin on August 5 in Sochi, Russia’s Black Sea city.

Turkish Bayraktar drones have proven to be one of the most effective weapons used by Ukrainian forces against Russian forces in the conflict in Ukraine. According to official data, Turkey delivered 50 drones to Ukraine.

Turkey also sells these weapons to other countries. Will they cooperate with Russia? Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin gave an interesting answer to this question. In a TV show that Kalin appeared on, he said the following:

“Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Erdogan, somewhat jokingly and somewhat seriously, told Erdogan: You supply drones to Ukraine. Give it to us, we would also like to buy. Our president just smiled. In the sense that we can negotiate. We made no commitment“.

In response to a question about the topics that should be discussed at the Sochi meeting, Ibrahim Kalin said that among them will be the implementation of the agreement on the grain corridor, the conflict in Ukraineas well as issues of a bilateral and regional nature.

First ship with grain since the start of the war sailed from Odessamass evacuation in Donetsk

For the first time since the start of the war in Ukrainea merchant ship with grain left the port of Odessa. The ship “Razoni”, flying the flag of Sierra Leone, is loaded with 26,000 tons of maize and is heading for Lebanon.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense and the Ukrainian government have confirmed that the cargo ship departed from Odessa. “It should arrive in Istanbul tomorrow, where it will be inspected“, said the Turkish Ministry of Defense. Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement with Turkey and the United Nations to alleviate the global food crisis due to the blockade grain supplies from the Black Sea. A joint coordination center has been opened in Istanbul to oversee the safe passage of ships along established routes and to enforce the ban on weapons entering and leaving the Black Sea.

According to the Ukrainian government, 20 million tons of grain of last year’s harvest are destined for export.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterreswarmly welcomes“the departure of the first ship under the grain agreement, said his spokesman. António Guterres hopes it will be the first of many merchant ships and bring much-needed stability and relief to global food security. And Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that the “relief day“has come for the world, and more specifically for the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Meanwhile, a mass evacuation of more than 50,000 children and 200,000 adults from the Donetsk region has begun, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk announced.

British intelligence today said in its analysis of military operations that Russia probably moved a significant part of his forces from northern Donbass to southern Ukraine. The report also says that Russia apparently identified the Zaporizhzhia front as a vulnerable area that needs strengthening.

The Kremlin prepares an offensive towards Kharkiv

Russian forces have resumed local ground attacks northwest and southwest of Izyum and are preparing the ground for a westward advance into Kharkiv Oblast or towards Kharkiv, Institute experts say American Military Studies (ISW) in a report.

“For several months, Russian forces have occupied positions in the area of ​​Balakleya and Velika Kamishevaha and could use these two areas as a springboard for an offensive operation.,” they believe.

They say it is unlikely that Russian forces will be able to capture Kharkiv Oblast or capture Kharkiv itself, Ukraineis the second most populous city in the Donbass, given the pace of progress in the Donbass and the continuing problems with force training and logistics.

Russian forces could launch strikes to prevent a counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces, according to ISW experts.

In the past four days, Russia continued to carry out tactical attacks in the direction of Bakhmut, northeast of Donetsk. As the Ukrainian authorities announced last week, Moscow is likely to move a significant part of its forces from the northern sector of the Donbass to the south Ukrainereported the BBC.

Russia is likely to adjust its operational plan for its Donbass offensive after failing to achieve a decisive operational breakthrough according to the plan it has been following since April. They probably identified their Zaporizhzhia front as a vulnerable area that needed strengthening.

Meanwhile, authorities in Mykolaiv have released new details of the nighttime shelling of the city. As a result of projectile strikes in the private sector, three people were injured.

In addition, a fire broke out on the territory of a new medical institution, reports the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevich. The trauma clinic building was partially destroyed. The shock wave shattered the windows of nearby medical buildings. There are no victims.

“We will recover! We’ll get it all back! But first we must destroy all Russian terrorists who dare to come to our land“, wrote the mayor on his Telegram channel.

Follow New.com on Twitter and Facebook

Email us at [email protected]

– New.bg

/OFFNews, BNR, ClubZ