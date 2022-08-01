Opening the 2022 Presidential Cup, Menpora passes on Jokowi’s hope





Jakarta – Menpora Zainuddin Amali officially opened the championship badminton President’s Cup 2022. He transmitted the hope of Joko Widodo. For the first time, Indonesian badminton launched the President Cup. The event, which will be held regularly every year, will be held at Nanggala Sports Center, Cijantung, from August 1-6. The Minister of Youth and Sports himself became the person who officially opened the event. He was accompanied by PBSI General Chairman Agung Firman Sampurna, Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI) Chairman Raja Sapta Oktohari and representatives of the Indonesian National Sports Committee (KONI). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Thank goodness this morning we were able to start the 2022 President Cup badminton championship. I was supposed to be in Solo because there was the ASEAN Para Games, so I was supervising the activities there- down,” Youth and Sports Minister Amali said in his speech at GOR Nanggala, Cijantung on Monday (1/1) 8/2022). “But because last night PP PBSI President Agung Firman Sampurna called, I opened the President Cup first and then went back to Solo. This is all for Indonesia badminton.” The Golkar politician went on to talk about the success of the sport badminton At the successful 2022 ASEAN Para Games, he became the top gold medal contributor for Red-White. The success of their seniors should also motivate young athletes competing in the President’s Cup to give their best performance. Championship badminton President’s Cup 2022 competed in three age categories under 13, under 15 and under 17. The total number of participants who took part was 620 people from 30 provinces. “These badminton athletes have the same fight as all of you. So stay motivated and I have to say an organization with good governance and consistent performance is badminton,” said Minister of Youth and Sports of Gorontalo. “They constantly encouraged each other and proved themselves in this President Cup championship event. This time it is young people, juniors, who will later fill our national team and the results will surely continue, you will also go to Cipayung,” he said. Amali also conveyed the greetings of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, for holding this activity. “Warm greetings from the President to PBSI for hosting this event. Hopefully talents from various provinces will be recruited to fill our national badminton team, both in men’s singles, women’s singles, women’s doubles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles,” he said. “It is our hope, because our target is Indonesia at the time of Indonesia’s 100th anniversary in 2045, to be exact at the 2044 Olympics, we dream that Indonesia will be ranked 5th in the world,” a- he hoped. “And the biggest hope will be given by badminton. We don’t know the place yet, but God willing, in 2044 Indonesia will be ranked 5th in the world. “The athletes remain excited because the government is very careful, Mr. Joko Widodo pay attention, so we have to salute successfully. Train and compete hard because you will definitely have a place to appear in the Olympics. I don’t know when but there must be a place for you to compete in the Olympics,” Amali said. (mca/case)

