Bihar minister says in viral video





Bihar Minister Ram Surat Rai Patna: A video has gone viral on social media where a Bihar minister can be heard telling people they are all alive thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He credits “Modi’s vaccine” and the prime minister’s economic management with keeping the country alive during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the alleged video, BJP leader and Bihar minister Ram Surat Rai says, “If you are all alive today, it is because of Narendra Modi.” “Look at the devastation caused by Covid in Pakistan and elsewhere. We were saved by Modi’s vaccine and his skilful management of the economy,” he continues. We see the Minister of Revenue and Agrarian Reform speaking to a small crowd under a thatched roof. The video was probably shot last week in Muzaffarpur district to which Rai belongs. The BJP leader has made headlines for his lack of restraint on more than one occasion in the recent past. In the heat of anti-Agnipath protests, he had dubbed the arsonists “aatanki” (terrorists), much to the annoyance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), who had taken a sympathetic view of the agitation. Last month, his outbursts against the CM’s veto on the transfers and assignments of more than 100 civil servants whom he had cleared, also hit the headlines. Related News Chennai poster war: BJP sticks PM Modis’ picture on Chess Olympiad billboards with only MK Stalin

