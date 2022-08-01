It’s Narendra Modi vs others in 2024 like Amit Shah Sounds Poll Bugle





Busting myths about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s retirement from politics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the first would be the candidate for prime minister from the presidential-led National Democratic Alliance. Bharatiya Janata party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Shah, 57, made the announcement during the leadership meeting of different BJP Morchas in Patna. “The BJP-JDU will participate in the elections together in 2024, Narendra Modi will be the BJP’s candidate for prime minister,” he told ANI news agency. The discussion of the candidates for Prime Minister for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is still a hot topic. It has often been speculated that Prime Minister Modi may retire from politics after 2024, but Shah’s announcement has shattered those myths. Confirming the same, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said Shah had urged BJP workers to strive for another victory for Prime Minister Modi in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 “with a even greater majority. “The Shah has asked the workers to devote four days, August 9-12, to spreading patriotic sentiments in view of the Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of independence),” Singh said, as reported by the news agency PTI. “Party workers have also been ordered to start preparing for the 2024 elections and ensure Prime Minister Modi returns to power for the third consecutive term. They aim to win more seats than last time. “, did he declare. Many political pundits also believe that Prime Minister Modi remains the most dominant face in Indian politics, which was also evident in the recently concluded assembly elections when the BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh, India. ‘Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. However, it is clear that the opposition is not clear about its PM candidate. In 2019, opposition parties contested the general election together, but the BJP riding on the Modi juggernaut retained power with a larger majority. Meanwhile, the victory of the 2022 assembly poll had boosted the BJP’s confidence, which was also evident in Prime Minister Modi’s victory speech in which he said that the 2022 assembly verdict, especially in Uttar Pradesh, had “decided the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections”. “After the victory in 2019 (Lok Sabha elections), some political experts said that it was already decided in 2017 (UP Assembly elections). I think they will say the same for 2024 ( Lok Sabha elections), that the 2022 decided the results of 2024,” Prime Minister Modi had said while addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters. “This is the first time a government has returned to power in UP. Also, BJP’s vote share has increased in all four states. In Goa, we are forming the next government despite 10 years in power, increasing our seats, the same in Manipur,” he said.

