Politics
Why President Nancy Pelosi should go to Taiwan
The world is forever turned upside down when our leaders’ freedom to travel is determined by an adversary. China’s ban on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan as a reason to start a war is ridiculous.
Even President Vladimir Putin did not shake his sabers when Speaker Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other powerful members of Congress visited Ukraine and openly met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.
So what happens when China says there will be serious consequences if Pelosi goes to Taiwan?
Part of that has to do with the maturing of Chinese diplomacy. Since it is only recently a superpower, it still speaks like the aggrieved victim, underdeveloped nation and underdog that it was.
At the same time, President Xi Jinping is looking for an opportune moment to justify an invasion of Taiwan, and Pelosi could be used as an excuse and a catalyst to invade its neighbor just 100 miles off the Chinese mainland.
The problem and possible error for Xi is that he is following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine very closely and counting what he can and cannot do based on Putin’s long and protracted example. . As the old saying goes, when diplomats stop talking, the bullets start flying, and luckily Xi and President Joe Biden had a good two-hour conversation recently that probably stopped the clock a bit. But Putin’s influence on China is real and should not be underestimated.
Unfortunately, Xi’s invasion of Taiwan would put out of the window Chinese communist parties that touted non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs. It would also reinforce what we see China doing in Africa (Djibouti), Asia (Sri Lanka, Myanmar) and now in the Pacific with the Solomon Islands.
Remember the PRC’s sacred oath to preserve Hong Kong’s autonomy for 50 years until 2047? Too bad for China, which keeps its word on this subject, even in writing. Legitimacy stems from credibility and trust, and it would seem that today’s CCP no longer values these traits to give peace in the Taiwan Strait a chance.
We in Hawaii have already had a war in the Pacific, and we don’t want another. China should settle its differences with Taiwan and strive to create some sort of federation where a three-system country could prevail.
While we shouldn’t be afraid of China’s rhetoric about Pelosi’s possible trip to Taiwan, it should be noted that China, without admitting it, must also be afraid of what Biden said decades ago. weeks about US support for Taiwan in the event of an attack by China. . Not only has the United States supported Taiwan, but let’s not forget similar commitments from Japan, Australia, and other countries in Asia and the Pacific that will come to Taiwan’s aid.
It is simply a fact, and it cannot be too comforting for President Xi.
What China risks with an invasion of Taiwan, whether with or without a Pelosi apology, could spell disaster for China. An invasion of Taiwan is simply a bad idea and would have the following effects, among other things:
- Smash or badly ruin an already struggling Chinese economy and alienate its best customer (the United States) and wreck the global economy, just as the war in Ukraine robbed the world of its much-needed grain and gas need.
- Second, it will sully China’s global stature and growing international reputation and cause nations to question all the good things China has done in the world and become suspicious and possibly avoid doing business with it.
- More importantly, an attack on Taiwan would anger the United States and Taiwan’s allies against the Chinese nation and deal a serious blow to world order.
Bottom line, based on a simple risk-reward/cost-benefit analysis, a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is a high-risk proposition for China, the United States, and the world, we all have more to lose. only to win.
So, ask yourself if President Pelosi should go to China? Given what the pros and cons suggest, she should go to Taiwan. The schoolyard bully is not the overriding legal authority in international relations, but he is hopefully wise enough not to waste time and resources on a bad idea.
President Nancy Pelosi cannot be used as an excuse for China to invade Taiwan. This could be the trigger to stop China’s great future, and the Chinese people and the world deserve better.
