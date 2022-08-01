Inside Boris Johnson’s wedding party at the Tory donor’s luxury estate





Details of the Prime Ministers’ wedding party, held at the lavish estate of a major Tory donor, have been revealed.

The party, held a year after Boris Johnson’s marriage to Carrie, saw guests including close allies of the Prime Minister descend on Daylesford House in the Cotswolds, owned by Lord Anthony Bamford, the chairman of JCB, which has donated around 14 million to the Conservative Party since 2001.

Guests included Cabinet members Ben Wallace, Defense Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, Minister for Brexit Opportunities, and Nadine Dorries, the Times reports. Also present were Lord Zac Goldsmith, Minister for the Environment, and John Whittingdale, former Secretary for Culture. READ MORE:Liz Truss wins backing from senior Scottish Tory MPs as ‘child of the Union’ The party took place at the 18th-century country house, set in a 1,500-acre estate, after Johnson was shamed into hosting it at Chequers, the prime minister’s country residence of grace and favor, following of the scandal surrounding his resignation. The Johnsons tied the knot in May last year but their celebrations were cut short by Covid restrictions, which they say were followed. This is Johnson’s third time getting married. He and Carrie were fined by police earlier this year for breaching coronavirus restrictions during lockdown in 2020. Rachel Johnson, the Prime Minister’s sister and journalist, gave the first speech at the event, which the newspaper said was held late into the night with music and dancing. The outgoing Prime Minister then gave a speech in which he joked that the effort to oust him from office was the biggest hitch since the Bayeux Tapestry, according to a source at the party. He would have added that he had received masses of letters to resign, mainly from my closest family. The event was protested by staunch Remain campaigner Steve Bray, who stood in a road near the venue with a giant banner reading the corrupt Tory government. This week, staff were seen moving in and out of the bunting-topped tent amid apparent preparations for the party. Guests were able to relax on hay bales and benches placed outside the marquee and eat and drink from barrels and small tables while enjoying the view of vast meadows and orchards. READ MORE: Swinney asks Westminster to provide extra money for public sector pay rises Billionaire Lord Bamford is covering at least part of the cost of the party, the Mirror reported, citing unnamed sources. This is not the first time that Johnson has had the backing of JCB chairmen. The Tory peer has backed his 2019 leadership bid, with Johnson tearing down a wall with a JCB excavator at the Staffordshire factory in a stunt to demonstrate he can push Brexit forward. Lord Bamford’s wife, Lady Carole Bamford, set up the upscale Daylesford Organic Farm, with a chain of shops selling her produce across London. Johnson is said to have received food from the Daylesford farm store worth an estimated 12,500 during the pandemic, although Downing Street said he paid the cost of all the food for personal consumption. Asked about the wedding celebrations, No 10 declined to comment on the private matter.

