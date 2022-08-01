Pelosi trip to Taiwan would test China’s appetite for confrontation





Shortly after Beijing’s last major confrontation with Washington over Taiwan, Xi Jinping, then a rising official in a Chinese province that faces the disputed island, joined a reserve artillery dividing, and later got photographed in military greenscap turned backwards as he looked through the sights of an anti-aircraft gun. Looking hard at the self-governing island, Xi learned long before he became China’s top leader that it is essential to the political survival of the ruling Communist Party. That lesson hangs over him as he ponders how to react if Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan on a tour of Asian countries that kicked off in Singapore on Monday. She would be the highest-ranking US official to visit the island since 1997, when a former speaker, Newt Gingrich, visited.

Mr. Xi has presented himself as the standard-bearer of a sacred cause uniting Taiwan with China, and Beijing views visits to the island by US officials as an affront to that assertion. Chinas the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned Ms Pelosi faces severe consequences if, as planned, she travels to Taiwan, and the Chinese military has issued vague warnings that it is prepared to defend national sovereignty.

But Mr. Xi also faces a fragile economic and political moment, and plunging into a crisis over Taiwan could hurt him, even if he rallies nationalist support. He is focused on a Communist Party congress later this year, when he is very likely to win support for a third term as party general secretary, thwarting the two-term precedent set by his predecessor. He wants to orchestrate praise from officials to lock in this new five-year term and ensure he dominates decisions on the composition of the leadership. His record has raised whispered doubts, however, as China’s growth faltered under Covid outbreaks and lockdowns, and as Russia’s war in Ukraine sparked questions about Mr Xi’s closeness to the president. Vladimir V. Putin. Now, Ms Pelosis’s potential meeting with Taiwanese leaders could further challenge Mr. Xi.

If Ms. Pelosi goes on to say she has not confirmed whether she will visit Taiwan, Mr. Xi will likely use displays of military might to vent Beijing’s anger while seeking to avoid a volatile stalemate that would spook markets and lead to the Chinese economy, experts said.

There will be a very strong reaction, that’s for sure, but it won’t be out of control, said Chen Dingding, a professor of international relations at Jinan University in southern China. Mr Xi appeared to voice his concerns last week, when he told President Biden on a call not to play with fire and risk self-immolation over Taiwan. It was ominous language, but the same wording Mr. Xi used during a call with the US president in November. Neither Mr. Xi nor Mr. Biden mentioned Ms. Pelosi in their public accounts of their conversation. This is really mid-level warning rhetoric, not high-level warning rhetoric signaling war-level risk appetite, said David Gitter, the chairman of the China Advanced Research Center, a non-profit research institute. This does not suggest that they are about to do anything very crazy, such as directly threatening the security of the speakers.

The Chinese government may have given a taste of how it would react if it went where the military live fire exercises announced in the waters 80 miles from neighboring coast of Taiwan. On Monday, the 95th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army, Chinese military media released new statements on defending sovereignty, as well as videos of Chinese ballistic missile Dongfeng-17. Chinese television also published a Ms. Pelosi’s unflattering video profile. We once again sternly warn the US side that China is ready and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will never stand idly by, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters in Beijing on Monday. Foreign Affairs, regarding the possible visit of Ms. Pelosis. China will take resolute and vigorous countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

But so far, at least, the main Communist Party newspapers have not published editorials about a possible visit by Ms. Pelosis that would signal a major escalation; nor has the Chinese Foreign Ministry released anything resembling the authoritative statement that deepened the standoff over Taiwan in 1995.

Although Mr. Xi does not appear to want to court a crisis, said Bonnie S. Glaser, director of the Asia program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, if the PLA planes approach Taiwan in a different way of the past, and if enter Taiwan’s territorial airspace, an incident could occur whether Xi likes it or not. In rolling Taiwan crisis of 1995-96, China held military exercises off Taiwan, and the United States sent warships to deter China. Beijing was furious after the Clinton administration allowed Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui to visit the United States, and Chinese leaders conducted threatening missile tests in what appeared to be an effort to injure Mr. Lee during the 1996 presidential election in Taiwan. Instead, he won. At the time, Mr. Xi was a civil servant in Fujian province, facing Taiwan, and often courted investors on the island. He became the political leader officer of a People’s Liberation Army reserve anti-aircraft division in 1996, after becoming deputy party secretary of the province.

We must clearly understand the stern leadership of the struggle in the Taiwan Strait, Xi said to division officers in 2001, according to a China News Service report at the time. Only by truly preparing for battle is peace possible. Even if Ms Pelosi cancels her visit or passes without a crisis, many experts believe that rising tensions over the future of the island make conflict more and more likely in the years to come.

Xi has set eventual unification with Taiwan as one of his guiding goals for China’s national rejuvenation as a modern, unified superpower. He said he wanted to absorb Taiwan peacefully at some undetermined point in the future, but did not rule out force. China’s military modernization is approaching a point where an invasion of the island is conceivable, though still daunting and fraught with risk.

The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will not be an easy task accomplished only with fanfare of gongs and drums, he told officials in Beijing last week in a theme speech for the party congress.

Mr Biden told reporters last month, the military thinks it is not a good idea at this time for Ms. Pelosi to visit Taiwan, and administration officials reportedly tried to persuade her not to visit. After Mr. Bidens’ phone call with Mr. Xi last week, the US account of the exchange suggested that Biden has made it clear that he is not seeking a fight with China over Taiwan at this time, said Ryan Hass, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and former director for China at the Council. of national security. Nevertheless, Mr. Hass says in a new newspaperBeijing and Washington grew increasingly suspicious of other intentions toward Taiwan, and communication channels to manage the tensions crumbled. Washington officials and many in Taiwan say China’s efforts to exclude the island from international forums have deepened Taiwanese frustration with Beijing. They also say that increased Chinese military activity around the island has only heightened locals’ apprehensions about Mr. Xi. Policymakers in Beijing blame the United States. They say Washington is increasingly paying lip service to its one-China policy and has expanded its military and political ties with Taipei far beyond what was agreed upon when Beijing and Washington established relations. diplomats in 1979.

The Biden administration has continued the Trump administrations’ strategy of using Taiwan to contain China, Cao Qun, a researcher at the state-run China Institute for International Studies, wrote in a recent review. The chances of a clash between China and the United States in the Taiwan Strait are increasing.

Mr. Xi’s options for retaliation include holding threatening military exercises, perhaps in the seas and skies closer to Taiwan. It could also send more planes and ships near Taiwan, including crossing the median line in the Taiwan Strait, an informal border that Chinese forces rarely cross. After more US politicians and foreign delegations visited Taiwan, Beijing stepped up flights to Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone, an area that goes well beyond the islands’ sovereign airspace. , said Gerald Brown, a military analyst in Washington who collects and analyzes data on these flights. . In November, China sent 27 military aircraft in the area shortly after US lawmakers visited Taipei. At the extreme, China could also fire missiles near Taiwan, as in 1996. At the time, however, China’s military was too weak to pose a serious threat to US forces in the region. If Mr. Xi did the same now, the global shockwaves could be much greater. I don’t think so far there have been signs that China will launch major military operations, said Kuo Yu-jen, professor of political science at National Sun Yat-sen University in southern Taiwan. If China overreacts, bringing countermeasures from the United States or Japan, for Xi Jinping, the losses would outweigh the gains. Amy Chang Chien contributed report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/01/world/asia/china-taiwan-pelosi.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos