The Russia-Turkey-Iran triad in the making? – New Delhi Times

For a long time, we have heard about the possibilities of forming a strategic triad made up of Russia, Turkey and Iran to counter America. It looks like the days of waiting are over. Everything that was seen in Tehran on July 19 only shows the coagulation of these forces.

The Russian, Turkish and Iranian presidents met in Tehran. In a trilateral statement released July 19 after the meeting, they pledged to continue their cooperation to eliminate terrorists in Syria. The three countries reaffirmed their determination to continue their ongoing cooperation to ultimately eliminate terrorist individuals, groups, companies and entities, the statement said.

They expressed their opposition to the illegal seizure and transfer of oil revenues that should belong to Syria. They also rejected all attempts to create new realities on the ground under the pretext of fighting terrorism, including illegitimate autonomy initiatives, and expressed their determination to oppose separatist agendas in Syria.

Interests: Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been fighting the Kurds in Syria for years. It has launched waves of attacks against Syria since 2016, targeting Kurdish fighters and the Islamic State militant group in support of Syrian rebels against President Bashar al-Assad’s government. Erdogan has recently repeatedly threatened to launch a military offensive against a semi-autonomous Kurdish administration in Syria’s oil-rich northeast. The trilateral statement was released after Erdogan urged his Russian and Iranian counterparts to support his efforts to fight terrorism in Syria.

It must be clearly understood that there is no room in the future of our regions for separatist terrorist organizations, Erdogan said at the summit. We will continue our fight against terrorist organizations in the coming times, he added.

Divergence on Syria: Iran and Russia are also involved in the Syrian conflict, but unlike Turkey they support rather than oppose Assad. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had told Erdogan in a pre-summit meeting that any further Turkish offensive against the Kurds in Syria would be detrimental to the region. It is unclear whether the trilateral statement at the end of the summit reflected a change in Iran’s stance on a Turkish offensive. Khamenei called for a solution through a quadrilateral dialogue between Ankara, Damascus, Moscow and Tehran.

Putin meets Khamenei: Earlier, before the release of the trilateral statement, President Putin held talks with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It was Putin’s first trip outside Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24.

The significance of Putin’s trip can be understood from the fact that it came just days after US President Joe Biden visited Israel and Saudi Arabia and sends a strong message to the West about plans to Moscow to forge closer strategic ties with Iran and China in the face of the West. punishments.

Putin’s meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei brought the Russian leader and Iranian president together just yards from the Supreme Leader. An Iranian flag and a portrait of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Khomeini were seen in the background.

Contact with Khamenei is very important, said Putin’s foreign policy adviser in Moscow. A dialogue of trust has developed between them on the most important issues on the bilateral and international agenda, and on most issues our positions are close or identical, he said.

Iranian interests: Iran suffers from the worst Western economic sanctions, thus at odds with the United States over its nuclear program and a host of other issues. The revival of Iran’s JCPOA nuclear program, which Biden had promised, has yet to bear fruit. This brought Russia and Iran closer together in Tehran. Putin’s visit could not be more timely and of great significance.

The Russian, Iranian and Turkish trinity shows exemplary unity between them and it is simply amazing. Two of them, Turkey and Iran, being Muslim countries, the unity between them shows rudiments of Ummah unity. Of course, the world has come to associate a lot of negativity with the three who have a lot in common with each other. Birds of the same feather flock together. None of the three would be in power if they had fair elections.

