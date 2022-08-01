Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli wins gold in 73kg, PM Narendra Narendra Modi makes a special wish

Continuing their impressive performance, the Indian weightlifting contingent added a few more gold medals to the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The day that started with 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga winning gold in the 67kg event ended with Achinta Sheuli winning gold in the men’s 73kg event.

Achinta Sheuli, known as Mr. Calm in his NSNIS Patiala training base, picked up the 3rd gold medal for India in #CWG2022. Congratulations Achinta for bringing laurels to India and setting a Games record while winning the medal. A total lift of 313 kg is commendable!! #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/zgLSxZYwG1 Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 1, 2022

What was more encouraging was that both lifters broke the CWG record en route to their respective gold medals and brought immense pride and glory to the country at such a young age.

It was the sixth medal won by an Indian athlete in this ongoing multi-sport event and each of them has been won by the weightlifters.

Sheuli, the 20-year-old weightlifter from West Bengal, lifted a total of 313kg, 10kg more than Malaysia’s Erry Hidayat Muhammad who won the silver medal. The bronze medal went to Canadian Shad Darsigny, who lifted a combined weight of 298 kg.

Sheuli was the heavy favorite to clinch the gold medal before the event even started and he dominated the event from start to finish. He made his intentions clear when he broke the Games record twice in the snatch round, lifting 140kg, followed by a successful lift of 143kg.

Achinta Sheuli bags #TeamIndiais third at @birminghamcg22 So far, the three gold medals have been won by our weightlifters #EkIndiaTeamIndia | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/kCJVxFVNYI Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 31, 2022

In the clean and jerk event, Sheulis’ best lift was 170 kg, which helped him create a new Games record for total weight.

From fans to famous public figures, people from all walks of life took to social media and congratulated the weightlifting champion for bringing him fame.

Prime Minister Modi posted not one but two tweets after Sheulis’ record performance in Birmingham. In his first tweet, the Prime Minister congratulated the young weightlifter on his special achievement.

Glad the talented Achinta Sheuli won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. He is known for his calm nature and tenacity. He worked very hard for this special achievement. I send him my best wishes for his future projects. pic.twitter.com/cIWATg18Ce Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2022

Glad the talented Achinta Sheuli won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. He is known for his calm nature and tenacity. He worked very hard for this special achievement. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours, read PM Modis’ tweet.

In the second tweet, Prime Minister Modi posted a video of his virtual interaction with the 20-year-old just before he left for Birmingham for his final preparations ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he has time to watch a movie now that a medal has been won. pic.twitter.com/4g6BPrSvON Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2022

Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he will have time to watch a movie now that a medal has been won, Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

During this brief conversation, Prime Minister Modi tried to learn as much about the athlete as he could. Apart from his preparations, he even asked Sheuli about his family members and also talked about his hobby of watching movies whenever possible.

Most weightlifting medals in #CommonwealthGames2022 so far – INDIAAAAA! Congratulations to Achinta Sheuli for winning India’s 3rd gold medal at the Games this year #BirminghamMeinJitegaHindustanHamara #B2022 #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/jvXFx6fGBt Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 31, 2022

To which weightlifter replied that late he hadn’t had enough time to watch movies because of training schedules. To which the PM joked that after winning the medal at the CWG he will have enough time to watch a lot of movies.

Now that Sheuli has delivered on her promise of winning a medal, PM Mod wants the talented weightlifter to watch celebrate his achievement by watching a movie.