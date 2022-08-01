Rishi Sunak accuses colleagues of having a rose-tinted view of Boris Johnsons in recent days

VS Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak has accused former Cabinet colleagues of having a rosy view of the dying days of Boris Johnson’s government as he defends his plan to cut income tax.

The former Chancellor is battling to regain ground on her rival Liz Truss as the pair enter a crucial week in the leadership race. The 160,000 Tory members will receive their ballots this week, with some able to submit their votes from Monday, as the two prepare for their second election, in Exeter on Monday evening.

On Monday morning, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi became the latest chief minister to endorse Mr Truss after Defense Secretary Ben Wallace last week and former Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis on Sunday.

While early polls of Tory members showed Ms Truss comfortably in the lead, some commentators blamed Mr Sunak’s decision to leave Mr Johnson’s cabinet amid concerns over a very serious ethical issue and disagreement over economic policy, which brought down prime ministers last month.

But speaking to the BBC Radio 4s Today programme, Mr Sunak said: I think there is a risk that people are looking at the last few months of government with slightly rose-tinted glasses about what it really was, because it wasn’t working the way it should have and, most importantly, the government found itself on the wrong side of a very serious ethical problem.

For me too, I am on the wrong economic path. That’s why in the end more than 60 MPs at last count, I think, resigned from the government, including me, after much deliberation and months of supporting the Prime Minister, I was one of them.

If people want to have rose-tinted glasses about what’s going on in government, that’s up to them, but they have to recognize it.

In a last-ditch effort to win over party loyalists before they start voting, Mr Sunak tried to shed his image as a tax-hitting former chancellor by promising the biggest tax cut on the income since the government of Margaret Thatchers.

He pledged to cut the base rate from 20% to 16% within seven years if he becomes prime minister, in a move immediately labeled a volte-face by Ms Truss’s allies after weeks of calling his plans for tax cuts as comforting fairy tales.

Mr Sunaks’ plan builds on his previously announced 1p income tax cut in April 2024, with the additional 3p to be cut based on economic growth to fund it, a move that could cost up to to 19 billion.

The former Chancellor has denied he is making another tax U-turn – less than a week after announcing he would introduce a temporary VAT cut on energy bills to help ease the cost of living crisis , a move his critics said they resisted while he ran the Treasury.

Asked if the tax cut plan was an attempt to claw back some ground on Ms Truss, he told the BBC: No, definitely not. This is completely consistent with what I have been saying for a long time.

And that is why, as Chancellor, I have already presented a plan for reducing income tax in this Parliament. The first penny on the base rate in nearly 15 years is something I announced as Chancellor. But what I’m talking about today is my desire to go beyond that over time, and people should know that’s where I want to take the economy.

He also rejected a sweep by Mr Zahawi, who wrote in the Telegraph that Ms Truss would overturn outdated economic orthodoxy at the Treasury and run our economy conservatively.

I was on the side of denial [the orthodoxy] in the pandemic, he said. What people saw of me was that I tore up the rule book, did something that had never been done before in this country and created the furlough scheme. There was absolutely no orthodoxy about it. It worked. It saved millions of jobs, and I’m proud to have done it.

And actually on corporate taxation, as you mentioned, it’s my opponent in this contest, who wants to stick to the failed orthodoxy of having these corporate tax rates super low.

In another blow to her opponent, who has pledged to delay a big corporate tax hike from next year if she wins the Downing Street race as well as scrap the rise in the National Insurance, Mr Sunak said: I don’t think embarking on a wave of excessive borrowing at a time when inflation and interest rates are already on the rise would be wise. I think everyone understands that’s a point of differentiation between us, but we also have to look beyond that. And that’s why I want to give people an idea of ​​where I want to take the economy once we get inflation under control.

But Chief Treasury Secretary Simon Clarke, who backs Ms Truss, rounded off Mr Sunak’s tax plans, saying: ‘Liz will cut taxes in seven weeks, not seven years.’

A Truss campaign source added: “It’s just a shame he didn’t do this as Chancellor when he repeatedly raised taxes.

“He’s also made it growth-first – knowing full well that his corporate tax hikes are restrictive.

“The public and members of the Conservative Party can see through these flip-flops and U-turns.”