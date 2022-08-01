Editorial: Two visits to the Middle East – AIJAC

In mid-July, US President Joe Biden visited Israel and Saudi Arabia. He also met with several other Arab leaders, as well as the Palestinian Authority.

A week later, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Iran on his first international trip beyond the former Soviet republics since launching the invasion of Ukraine in February. He met the Iranian and Turkish leaders there, in the continuity of the trilateral meetings covering Syria which have been taking place since the beginning of 2017.

Some argue that Bidens’ trip to the Middle East produced no deliverables or was even counterproductive, but they misunderstand both the trip and the current dynamics of the Middle East.

Biden explained before his trip, I am going to Israel to meet with Israeli leaders to affirm the unbreakable bond between Israel and the United States. And part of the goal is to deepen Israel’s integration into the region, which I think I can do and which is good for peace and good for Israeli security.

These are admirable and sensible measures, and according to them, the trip was an absolute success.

First, it is both symbolically and practically vital for Washington to reassure Jerusalem of its commitment to Israel’s security, especially as the United States focuses on a great power conflict with Russia and Israel. China. The joint U.S.-Israeli Jerusalem Strategic Partnership Statement that resulted from the trip did just that, emphasizing that the United States stands ready to use all elements of its national power to ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, which Biden said explicitly meant military force as a last resort. (See Elliott Abrams on page 13)

This is a statement considerably stronger than those previously made by Biden and his administration and one that is badly needed as Iranians rush ever more recklessly and distraught toward nuclear weapons capabilities.

In the Declaration, the United States also pledged to help Israel fight Iran and its terrorist proxies, push back against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and other attempts to single out and discriminate against Jewish state, and to reinforce the Accords of Abraham.

With regard to Israel’s regional integration, one of the main results was Saudi Arabia’s historic decision to open its airspace to flights to and from Israel. Both Biden and Lapid said it was hopefully a first step towards normalizing Saudi Arabia with Israel, despite Riyadh’s public denials.

Reports suggest Bidens’ visit also advanced the Middle East Air Defense Pact (MEAD), an initiative to link sensors and air defense systems from Israel and its Gulf partners, creating a integrated air defense network to combat drones and missiles from Iran and its proxies. Although no explicit announcement was made, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the pact was already in effect in June.

Of course, spokespersons for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have publicly pushed back against such an idea, with the former saying: There has been no discussion of a GCC-Israel defense alliance or anything. of the genre and the second saying that it would have nothing to do. to target any other country in the region and I specifically mention Iran.

These nervous statements are no surprise, but they shouldn’t be taken at face value either.

Unlike Israel, the Gulf States have no cohesive security interests or relations, preferring to try to have good relations with everyone. They fear Iran, but will do their best to pretend that is not the case and leave their options open in case they finally come to the conclusion that there is no other choice, especially s ‘they doubt the credibility of the United States, than to demand conditions from Tehran.

Indeed, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have also developed problematic close ties with China and Russia in recent years, partly for ideological reasons.

This is why Biden has focused his efforts and statements on Israel, the linchpin of the American security architecture in the region and the only completely reliable ally. But while moderate Arab states may have their reasons for being publicly coy, Bidens’ trip and meetings have helped build on a US-coordinated joint security architecture that’s already in place and doesn’t will only grow stronger and more important.

The Abraham Accords turn into much more than just standardization and economic relations. They become the nucleus of a secret defensive alliance covering not only Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain, but also Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and Oman, all under the umbrella of the United States. United.

Putin, meanwhile, has gained explicit support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine from Iran, and is reportedly engaged in talks to purchase hundreds of Iranian drones for use in that war. Rather than showing strength, the fact that Russia may have to rely on Iran militarily for help is an international embarrassment.

Yet the visit underscored how Iran and Russia are clearly more closely aligned than ever and are cooperating to break the sanctions they both face, as well as diplomatically, rhetorically and in terms of military exchanges. .

China is, of course, also a key part of this global and regional revisionist bloc challenging all nations to the status quo, helping to keep both Moscow and Tehran afloat through oil purchases, among other measures. Warning allies against China’s efforts to gain regional influence would likely have been a key subtext of Biden’s visit.

Putin and Biden’s travels underscored how the region is increasingly polarized, suggesting echoes of the superpower competition that was the key dynamic across the Middle East during the Cold War.

Despite the much-discussed US withdrawal from the Middle East, Bidens’ visit makes it clear that no such withdrawal is taking place (despite the dire optics and implications of last year’s Afghanistan pullout). Whether it’s regional competition with Russia and China or containing Iran, the United States is in the Middle East to stay. This assurance for both Israel and the Gulf States is real and is the most significant outcome of Biden’s important regional visit.