Xi Jinping’s Hyper-Nationalist Home Could Backfire





Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged ugly hyper-nationalism in the name of so-called patriotism with Chinese characteristics, according to a media report, which said he may not always be able to handle it. US President Joe Biden spoke in March last year about Chinese “nationalism” and said it was on the rise. “Nationalism is on the rise, repression is spreading and attacks on the rules-based order are intensifying,” Biden told a virtual meeting of the UN Security Council, adding that the fate of America is “increasingly linked to international events”. Fang Fang, a writer from Wuhan, had drawn the ire of nationalists back home in China during the city’s COVID-19 lockdown just as the pandemic had just begun, the Policy Research Group reported. She received a barrage of online vitriol for daring to criticize the Xi government’s inadequate response. “They act like a gang of thugs, launching wave after wave of attacks against anyone who does not cooperate with them,” Fang Fang said and compared the “attackers” to raging mobs during Mao’s Cultural Revolution in the 1960s. 1960s and 1970s. When Fang Fang published the 60th and final installment of her online diary about life in Wuhan during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, she wrote about her personal struggles as well as those of the world’s premier city. to go through a Containment linked to covid19. Meanwhile, the Russian-Ukrainian war has raised concerns among several other Western countries about Chinese nationalism towards Taiwan. China claims full sovereignty over Taiwan despite the two nations having been governed separately for more than seven decades. Taipei continues to counter Chinese aggression by strengthening its strategic ties with democracies, including the United States. As President Xi is poised to secure a third term at the helm of China, there are still several unanswered questions. These questions include – to what extent will his judgment on whether to invade Taiwan be influenced by nationalism? Or use force militarily against nations with which China has territorial disputes? Sima Nan, a well-known Chinese nationalist with nearly 3 million Weibo followers, asked if it would be ethical to shoot Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, the Policy Research Group reported. He popped the question after the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on July 8 during a campaign speech on a street in central Japan. “All Chinese people want Taiwan to be liberated peacefully,” he wrote, remarking, “Wouldn’t people be delighted if stabbing Tsai Ing-wen to death could lead to peaceful unification?” POREG reported that some commentators say that since its founding in 1949, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) government in Beijing has never had sovereignty over Taiwan, but that is beside the point. What is relevant to the current discussion is the reality that diplomats, especially from the West, are nervously watching for any indication of a tougher stance. However, Chinese nationalism has deepened and party strife has long characterized the country’s succession policy. It is not unlikely that Xi’s critics or those anticipating the day he will leave the political scene are turning to more virulent expressions of nationalism. (YEARS) Also read: US-EU counter-terrorism dialogue with Russia frozen: Russian Foreign Ministry

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.catchnews.com/world/xi-jinping-s-hyper-nationalism-foster-may-backfire-237365.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos