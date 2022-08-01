Rishi Sunak accuses Tories who still support Boris Johnson of wearing ‘rose-tinted glasses’





Rishi Sunak hit out at Tories who still support Boris Johnson, accusing them of wearing rose-tinted glasses on Monday. The former chancellor and now Tory leadership candidate has recently struggled in the polls against opponent Liz Truss, as Johnson supporters flock to her. There is also a group of grassroots activists who want Johnson to remain prime minister, despite being ousted by his own MPs, including Sunak, last month. Speaking to Radio 4s Today, Sunak said: I think there is a risk that people are looking at the last few months of government with slightly rose-tinted glasses about what it really was, because it was not working as it should and above all the government found itself on the wrong side of a very serious ethical problem. And for me, too, to take the wrong economic path. The UK is currently facing a 40-year high in inflation rates and the slowest economic growth among the G7 countries. It’s worth pointing out that Sunak had actually been Chancellor of the Exchequer for more than two years when he stepped down and had been a senior Treasury official since Johnson became prime minister in July 2019. Still, he reminded listeners that more than 60 Tory MPs had resigned from the Johnson government in early July. Host Nick Robinson replied: You mean Boris Johnson’s behaviour, his conduct, made it unacceptable for him to continue, right? Sunak hesitated, but added that it was this, along with economic policy, that caused him to withdraw his support for Johnson. He explained: I made it very clear in my letter that I did my best to make this work. If people want to wear rose-tinted glasses about what happened in government, that’s up to them, but they have to recognize that 60 MPs resigned from government because they thought what was happening n wasn’t fair and I was one of them. Sunak refused to be drawn into the controversy that emerged over the weekend around Nadine Dorries’ Twitter feed. One of Johnson’s staunchest supporters, she retweeted an edited image of Sunak wielding the knife against outgoing prime ministers, in the famous scene from Julius Caesar where his closest allies kill him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/rishi-sunak-accuse-tories-still-back-boris-johnson-rose-tinted-glasses_uk_62e76debe4b09d14dc43feb4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos