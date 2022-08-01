First grain shipment leaves Ukrainian port of Odessa under UN-backed deal

The first shipment of Ukrainian grain left the port of Odessa on Monday morning, Turkey said, after Ukraine and Russia signed a historic agreement last month to revive grain exports from Ukrainian ports. of the Black Sea. Follow the FRANCE 24 live blog for the latest developments. All times are in Paris time (GMT+2).

As the first grain ship left Ukrainian ports since the Russian invasion in February, a crew member said Monday that setting sail was the “best feeling” of the year.

The Razoni, flying the flag of Sierra Leone, left Odessa for Lebanon on Monday with 27,000 tonnes of maize.

“It was a great feeling,” said junior engineer Abdullah Jendi, from Syria. “Everyone on board was very happy. I can say it was the best feeling we had in 2022.”

The ship is expected to cross the Bosphorus Strait on Tuesday, stopping in Istanbul, Turkey, for refueling and inspection. It is due to dock in Tripoli, Lebanon on August 2.









5:38 p.m .: France will donate a mobile DNA laboratory for investigations into war crimes in Ukraine

President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France is determined to ensure that war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine do not go unpunished and will donate a mobile DNA laboratory to authorities in Kyiv.

After a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, Macron also welcomed the departure of the first ship carrying grain from Odessa and said Europe would continue to help facilitate Ukrainian grain exports by sea and land.

2:52 p.m .: Ukraine says more than 40 settlements have been recovered in Kherson region

Ukrainian forces have taken over more than 40 settlements in the key southern region of Kherson, as Kyiv seeks to repel Russian troops in a counteroffensive, the local governor said on Monday.

“Today, 46 settlements have already been cleared in the Kherson region,” Dmytro Butriy, head of the Ukrainian regional administration, told state television.

Butriy added that the majority of the recovered villages are in the northern part of the region, while others are located in its southern part, near the Black Sea and the heavily bombed Mykolaiv region.

The governor said some of the recaptured villages “have been 90% destroyed and are still under constant fire”.

Butriy said the humanitarian situation in the area was “critical” and reiterated authorities’ appeal to those still remaining in the area “to evacuate to safer areas”.

2:09 p.m .: Ukraine receives 4 more US HIMARS rocket systems, says defense minister

Ukraine has received a batch of four more American-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Ukraine’s Defense Minister announced on Monday.

“Grateful to @POTUS and @SecDef Lloyd Austin III and the (American) people for strengthening #UAarmy,” Defense Secretary Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

4 more HIMARS have arrived. I am grateful to @POTUS @SecDef Lloyd Austin III and People for Strengthening #UAarmy

We have proven ourselves to be clever operators of this weapon. The sound of the #HIMARS volleyball has become this summer’s top hit on the front line!

pic.twitter.com/iOBoxfjV7e — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) August 1, 2022



HIMARS have a longer range and are more accurate than Soviet-era Ukrainian artillery, allowing Ukrainian forces to hit Russian targets that were previously inaccessible.

1:30 p.m .: Russia says it has “little capacity” to help repair Nord Stream 1

There is little Russia can do to help with urgently needed repairs to faulty equipment on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Russia cut gas supply through Nord Stream 1, its main gas pipeline to Europe, to just 20% capacity last week, saying a turbine sent to Canada for maintenance had not yet returned and that other equipment also needed to be repaired. It marked the deepening of a row in which Moscow cited turbine problems as a reason to cut gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

“There are malfunctions that need urgent repairs and there are certain artificial difficulties that were caused by the sanctions,” Peskov said. “This situation needs a solution and Russia has a small capacity to help here,” he added.

12:30 p.m.: UN chief Guterres welcomes the first grain ship leaving Odessa

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday welcomed the departure of the first ship carrying grain from Odessa, which was on its way to Lebanon, saying he hoped it would be the first in a long series since that an agreement has been negotiated on exports, its spokesman said in a statement. .

“The Secretary-General hopes that this will be the first of many commercial vessels to move in accordance with the signed initiative, and that it will bring much-needed stability and relief to global food security, especially in the most fragile humanitarian contexts” , the UN statement said. said.

The World Food Program also planned to purchase, load and ship an initial 30,000 metric tons of wheat from Ukraine on a UN-chartered vessel, the statement added.

12:20: EU urges Russia to fully implement grain deal with Ukraine

The European Union on Monday hailed the departure of a grain shipment from Ukraine as a “first step” towards easing the food crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of its neighbour. But EU spokesman Peter Stano said Brussels still expects “the implementation of the whole agreement and the resumption of Ukrainian exports to customers around the world”.

11:28 am: Kremlin says first grain ship to leave Ukraine is ‘very positive’ news

The Kremlin said news of the first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukraine’s port of Odessa under a Turkish-brokered deal was “very positive”.

“As for the departure of the first ship, it is very positive. A good opportunity to test the effectiveness of the mechanisms agreed upon during the talks in Istanbul,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

11:18 am: Russia outlines plans to rebuild Ukraine Mariupol in bid to gain support in occupied territories

A senior Russian official on Monday outlined plans to rebuild the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which suffered a devastating siege and heavy shelling before being captured by Russian troops. The move is part of Moscow’s broader efforts to drum up support in Ukrainian regions that have come under Russian control since the start of the February invasion.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said in an interview with Russian TV channel RBC that the first buildings currently under construction will be ready by autumn. “The first residential buildings will be standing by September. We will already have the first hospitals, we will build a center of the Ministry of Emergencies,” he said.

Khusnullin also said that there are plans to rebuild the historic center of Mariupol, renovating all buildings that were not completely destroyed by Russian bombing.

11:00 a.m .: Ukrainian grain shipment “a relief for the world”, says Kyiv

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday hailed the departure of the first grain shipment from the port of Odessa since the start of the Russian invasion as a “relief for the world”.

“A day of relief for the world, especially for our friends in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, as the first grain of Ukraine leaves Odessa after months of Russian blockade. Ukraine has always been a partner reliable and will remain so if Russia respects it’s part of the deal,” Kuleba tweeted.

8:45 a.m.: First ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves Odessa port, Turkey says

The first shipment of Ukrainian grain left the port of Odessa on Monday, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said, as part of a deal to ease a global food crisis following Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.

“The Razoni vessel left the port of Odessa bound for Tripoli in Lebanon. It is expected in Istanbul on August 2. It will then continue its journey after being inspected in Istanbul,” the ministry said.

Ukraine said the ship was carrying 26,000 tons of corn. He was also inspected in Istanbul before traveling to Tripoli in Lebanon, a UN-run monitoring center said on Monday.

The Sierra Leone-flagged vessel Razoni is expected to arrive for inspection in Turkish waters on August 2, the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said, adding that it had asked all parties to inform the military to ensure safe passage.

The JCC, which includes officials from the United Nations, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey, checked the readiness of the port of Odessa, as well as the vessel’s ability to depart before clearance, he said.

06:09: First grain ship could leave Ukraine on Monday, Turkey says

The possibility of the first grain export vessel leaving Ukrainian ports on Monday is high, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Kanal 7, Ibrahim Kalin said the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul will likely complete the final works on the export routes very soon.

If all (the details) are completed by tomorrow, it looks like there is a strong possibility that the first ship will leave port tomorrow… We will see ships leave ports the next day at the latest, Kalin said .

5:57 a.m .: Zelensky condemns the brutal Russian bombardment of Mykolaiv

Today one of the most brutal shellings of Mykolaiv and the region in the entire period of the full-scale war took place. Dozens of missiles and rockets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech.

I want to thank all the people of Mykolaiv for their indomitable.

Ukrainian agriculture tycoon Oleksiy Vadatursky, 74, and his wife Raisa were killed when a missile hit their home, authorities said.

Vadatursky owned major grain exporter Nibulon and had previously been decorated with the prestigious Hero of Ukraine award.

Zelensky offered his condolences and paid tribute to Vadatursky in his Sunday address.

3:21 a.m .: Sunday bombings extend from the Black Sea to the northern border of Ukraine

Besides Mykolaiv, Russian forces shelled the Sumy region’s northern border seven times on Sunday, with more than 90 individual strikes, Sumy Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on his Telegram channel. A farm was damaged and 25 hectares (61.8 acres) of wheat fields were destroyed, he said.

Up to 50 Grad rockets hit residential areas in the southern city of Nikopol on Sunday morning, Dnipropetrovsk Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram. One person was injured.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)