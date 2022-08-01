- Beijing issues strong warning against Pelosi visit to Taiwan
Pelosi set to travel to Taiwan despite warnings from China, sources say
TAIPEI/BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) – Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi was due to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, three people briefed on the matter said, as China warned its military would never “stand idly by” if she visited the self-governing island claimed by Beijing.
Pelosi, who began an Asia trip earlier Monday in Singapore, was scheduled to spend Tuesday evening in Taiwan, the sources said.
Taiwan’s foreign ministry said it had no comment on reports of Pelosi’s travel plans.
Amid widespread speculation that she plans to make a stopover in Taiwan, Pelosi’s office said Sunday she was leading a congressional delegation to the region that would include visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. . He did not mention Taiwan.
A source told Reuters that the United States informed some allies of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Two other sources said Pelosi was due to meet with a small group of activists who are outspoken about China’s human rights record while in Taiwan, possibly on Wednesday.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said earlier on Monday that it would be “blatant interference in China’s internal affairs” if Pelosi visited Taiwan, and warned it would lead to “developments and very serious consequences”.
“We would like to tell the United States once again that China is here, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will never stand idly by, and China will take resolute responses and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Zhao told a regular reporter. daily briefing.
Asked what kind of measures the PLA might take, Zhao said, “If she dares to go, let’s wait and see.”
China sees visits by US officials to Taiwan as an encouraging signal for the island’s pro-independence camp. Washington has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan but is required by US law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.
A visit by Pelosi, second in line to the US presidency and a longtime critic of China, would come amid deteriorating ties between Washington and Beijing. Republican Newt Gingrich was the last Speaker of the House to visit Taiwan, in 1997.
PLA VIDEO
A video from the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command, which showed scenes of military drills and preparations and which was posted on state media sites on Monday night, urged troops to “stand ready in battle formation, to be ready to fight on command, to bury all enemies.”
The White House dismissed China’s rhetoric as baseless and inappropriate. “It’s not uncommon for congressional leaders to visit Taiwan,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with CNN on Monday.
“We shouldn’t be, as a country, we shouldn’t be intimidated by this rhetoric or these potential actions. This is an important trip for the President and we’re going to do everything we can to support her.”
BIDEN-XI CALL
In a phone call last Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden that Washington should abide by the one-China principle and that “those who play with fire shall perish.”
Biden told Xi that US policy on Taiwan has not changed and that Washington strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Read more
Spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, struck a measured tone with reporters on Friday, a day after Biden spoke with Xi, saying one of the goals of the dialogue was to ease tensions over Taiwan.
“I think China and the United States don’t want a conflict in the Taiwan Strait,” Liu said.
On Monday, Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang did not directly respond when asked if Pelosi would visit on Thursday, as local media had speculated.
“We always warmly welcome visits to our country from distinguished foreign guests,” he told reporters in Taipei.
Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, said if Pelosi traveled to Taiwan it would trigger Beijing’s strongest countermeasures in years, but he didn’t expect that. this triggers a major military conflict.
“China has unambiguously reiterated its opposition to Taiwanese separatism. The United States has repeatedly stated that its one-China policy has not changed and opposes any change in the status quo from and the other side of the Taiwan Strait,” he said. .
“Except by accident, I’m sure neither side would intentionally take military action that could result in a major security risk.”
VISIT TO SINGAPORE
On Monday, Pelosi and her delegation met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, discussing issues including cross-Strait relations, the war in Ukraine and climate change, the Singaporean foreign ministry said.
“Prime Minister Lee stressed the importance of stable relations between the United States and China for regional peace and security,” he said.
Beijing considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims and says only its people can decide the island’s future.
Last Wednesday, Biden told reporters he believed the U.S. military believed a visit by Pelosi to Taiwan was “not a good idea right now.”
Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore, Yimou Lee in Taipei, Martin Quin Pollard and Yew Lun Tian in Beijing, and Michael Martina and Doina Chiacu in Washington; Written by Tony Munroe; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool
