Boris Johnson faces calls for extra bank holiday to mark England’s Euro 2022 victory





On Sunday, the Lionesses of England won the Euro 2022 final beating Germany 2-1 and fans are demanding an extra bank holiday if they win. Goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly secured victory for Sarina Wiegman’s side and brought football ‘home’ for the first time since 1966. Now Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to give us an extra bank holiday to honor the Lionesses victory, after the Prime Minister refused to rule him out of the men’s competition last year, but conceded that announcing it prematurely would have been “tempting”. spell.” Register to our new free weekly Indy100 newsletter Holidays are trending on Twitter now with people demanding that Johnson honor his last time promise because after all the only thing that has changed on the pitch is the players and their genders. It’s always the same game and the same achievement. Last week, Labor leader Keir Starmer even backed the move, telling the Mirror: The whole country will roar at the Lionesses in the final on Sunday. They have already made us proud, but if they win, it will be a truly historic achievement that should be marked by a true day of celebration, where clubs can open up and promote access for women and girls. But, unfortunately, the government has ruled out an additional public holiday, saying the cost to the economy would be considerable. A government spokesperson said: The Lionesses have done England proud with their fantastic run to the Euro 2022 final. The whole country will roar them and hopefully witness a famous win over Germany on Sunday night. We will certainly celebrate their success. However, the current pattern of public holidays and holidays is well established and while an additional public holiday may benefit some communities and sectors, the cost to the economy of an additional public holiday is considerable. Give your opinion on our topical democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help push this article up the indy100 rankings

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indy100.com/sport/euros-extra-bank-holiday-england-2657784015 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos