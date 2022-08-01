Lindsay Lohan meets the Erdogan turkeys





Lindsay Lohan met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian refugee and blogger Bana Alabed in Istanbul on Friday. The meeting appeared to be aimed at drawing attention to the plight of Syrian refugees. Bana, who rose to fame tweeting about herself and her daily problems as a mother in besieged Aleppo, posted a photo of the groups meeting on Twitter, writing that she was meeting Lohan and Erdogan to support the Syrian people. In a separate video from Lohan, she wrote, Look Who I’m With. I have a new friend Lindsay Lohan. Lohan offers a message in the video: We want to send to all people in Syria and Aleppo who are suffering, and to all refugees, we are here to support you and you can hang on and be strong. Just like Bana did, she said. Mean Girls star Lohan is rumored to have recently converted to Islam, and she appeared on Turkish TV to praise Erdogan’s rule. The unlikely meeting between the refugee child, the Turkish leader’s strongman and the former Hollywood wild child came as US President Trump signed an executive order barring Syrian refugees from entering the United States, as well as refugees from six other countries. Read it on France Media Agency

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/lindsay-lohan-meets-with-turkeys-erdogan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos