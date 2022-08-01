



A petition campaign has been launched in the village of Kalfat in Ankr with the slogan “We are always on your side with the Boris Johnson at your ankle” so that Boris Johnson, who resigned from the ministry, remains on strike.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that he resigned as leader of the ruling Conservative Party on July 7 and will continue his father’s strike until a new leader is elected. Meanwhile, the patriarchy in England continues unabated. Boris Johnson has received surprising support to keep his ministry. “We are always with you, Boris Johnson” ankr’nn Orta ilesinde bal Kalfat kynde “We are still with the anonymous Boris Johnson.“ A signature campaign was launched with the slogan. Boris Johnson’s presidential election is a spectacular event “comrades“made a press release. Making a statement on behalf of Kalfat Ky Muhtarl, Kalfat Foundation and Kalfat Youth Association, Sinan Karaaa said they were with him today as they were yesterday. Ankr’s signature campaign for British Prime Minister Johnson, one of the inhabitants of the village of Kalfat, VDEO “The Birthplace of Kalfat’s Grandfathers” Expressing that Kalfat is the birthplace of Johnson’s grandfathers, Karaaa said they have always expressed their support for Boris Johnson, “The fact that he maintained good relations with Turkey during the period of his paternity and his sincere dialogue with our President shows that the value of his ancestral lands for him is very important.“ said. “As Hemehris, we show our support” Expressing that they want to sing in Boris Johnson’s home town, Karaaa said: “Today, we too show him our support, as his fellow citizens, so that he does not leave the presidency and continues his duty, which we believe he has fulfilled successfully. We are launching a signature campaign across Ankara and Turkey with the slogan “We are always on your side with Ankrl Boris Johnson”.“ he residence.

