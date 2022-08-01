Politics
Pelosi travels to Taiwan despite warnings from Xi and Biden
US officials have concluded in recent days that China’s belligerent threats against the speaker were simply a bullying tactic, the congressional official said. Meanwhile, White House spokesman John Kirby on Monday warned China against overreacting to Pelosis’ visit and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the so-called policy of one China.
There’s no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit, in line with longstanding US policy, into some kind of crisis or conflict, Kirby said, noting that members of Congress visited the island as recently as earlier this year.
A senior U.S. defense official told reporters on Friday that there had been no significant redeployment of U.S. military assets to the region in response to Chinese rhetoric surrounding the speakers’ trip, but several warships were there. already in the South and East China Seas.
Kirby warned that China could fire missiles into the Taiwan Strait, something Beijing hasn’t done in a quarter of a century.
National security and military advisers to President Joe Bidens had warned Pelosi against the visit, POLITICO previously reported, given heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing. In a phone call last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Biden that when it comes to Taiwan, those who play with fire will eventually get burned.
Beijing sees Taiwan as an inseparable part of China and has strongly challenged what it sees as US interference in internal affairs.
Meanwhile, in Washington, fears have grown in recent months that Xi is planning to invade the island. The United States has maintained its one-China policy and has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but has affirmed Taipei’s right to self-defense and sent billions of dollars worth of weapons to bolster its arsenal. .
Pelosi was in Singapore on Monday as part of a four-country trip across Asia. She is also due to visit Malaysia, South Korea and Japan during the trip. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks (DN.Y.) and Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Takano (D-Calif.) are among the lawmakers accompanying Pelosi.
We look forward to productive meetings that will continue to inform the work of Congress to advance our values and interests and strengthen our partnerships in the region, Pelosi said in a statement over the weekend.
His office declined to confirm his travels to Taiwan, citing security risks for the speaker, who is second in line to the US presidency. POLITICO retains the expected arrival date of Pelosis.
In recent weeks, the clash between Pelosi and the Biden administration over his travel plans has spilled into the public eye. Biden himself had said the military thought it was not a good idea at this time for Pelosi to go to the island.
Although Pelosi declined to address her travel plans, she told reporters Friday that Congress should play a bigger role in promoting Bidens’ security goals in the Indo-Pacific, noting that we have responsibilities. world.
Pelosi has been among China’s most consistent hawks over the past three decades, even taking on his own party over the threat Beijing poses to US security and economic interests. She has championed human rights concerns in China, including the genocide of Uyghur Muslims and the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989.
American and Taiwanese figures have become bolder in showing their support for the relationship, angering China in the process. Bi-khim Hsiao, the de facto representative of the Democratic Islands in the United States, attended the inauguration of Bidens. Four months later, the United States Ambassador to Palau, John Hennessey-Niland, became the first serving U.S. envoy to visit Taiwan since Washington severed official ties with Taipei in 1979.
And China’s aggression has led current and former officials, including lawmakers on both sides, to push for a sweeping change in the Americas’ stance toward Taiwan, including abandoning the so-called doctrine of the strategic ambiguity that has guided US policy towards Taiwan for the past four years. decades.
Biden himself has said three times that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense in the event of an invasion attempt by China, seemingly clearing up the ambiguity, but he and his officials continue to insist that ‘there has been no change in US policy on Taiwan.
On Monday, China’s Maritime Security Administration announced a new round of military drills in the South China Sea from Aug. 2-6, building on a series of live-fire artillery drills announced last week. Monday also marks the 95th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army, a time when drills normally step up to mark the occasion.
The Japan-based aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan has been patrolling the South China Sea since last week, and late last month the destroyer USS Benfold transited the Taiwan Strait three times in a week, a a move that Beijing has called a provocation as it considers the narrow waterway between mainland China and Taiwan part of its internal waters.
Paul McLeary contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/08/01/pelosi-taiwan-xi-biden-china-00048940
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Wales suffer painful defeat in women’s team table tennis at Commonwealth Games August 1, 2022
- Kentucky flood death toll rises to at least 28 – BBC News August 1, 2022
- Pelosi set to travel to Taiwan despite warnings from China, sources say August 1, 2022
- First grain shipment leaves Ukrainian port of Odessa under UN-backed deal August 1, 2022
- Young tennis players compete in USTA tournament with orange and green ball | Sport August 1, 2022