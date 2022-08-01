Will Ivana Trump’s funeral at Donald’s golf club give the former president a tax break?





Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana, was laid to rest in a golden casket at New Jersey’s Former Presidents Golf Club last month, following a funeral service on the Upper East Side that was remembered her as of an adored woman.

However, the Trump family has been accused of having ulterior motives for choosing the golf course as their final resting place, motives that could benefit the finances of the family patriarchs.

Trump’s first wife and mother of his three eldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, died in July.

She was interred at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, according to the New York Post, which reports that her grave is not too far from the main clubhouse.

Could Ivanas’ resting place benefit Trump financially?

Documents released by ProPublica show the Trump Family Trust previously sought to designate a property in Hackettstown about 20 miles from the golf course where Ivana is buried as a nonprofit cemetery society.

Defining the golf course as a cemetery could grant the company a whole host of tax breaks.

Under New Jersey law, land used for cemetery purposes is exempt from estate and personal property taxes, as well as sales tax, inheritance tax, business tax, and income tax. Income.

Cemetery assets are also exempt from sale for the collection of judgments, with cemetery trust funds and trust income being exempt from tax and from sale or seizure for the collection of judgments against the corporation.

Does a single grave qualify the golf club as a cemetery?

Ivana Trump is the only known person buried on site at the Trump National Golf Club, according to reports.

Brooke Harrington, a tax researcher and professor of sociology at Dartmouth, said in a tweet on Sunday that using the golf course as a cemetery was a tax avoidance trifecta.

As a tax researcher, I was skeptical of rumors that Trump buried his ex-wife in that sad little patch of dirt at his golf course in Bedminster, NJ, just for tax breaks.

So I checked the NJ tax code and it’s a tax evasion trifecta. Property, income and sales taxes all eliminated. pic.twitter.com/VDZBlDyuhQ

Brooke Harrington (@EBHarrington) July 31, 2022

She added that in New Jersey, there are no stipulations regarding a minimum [number] of human remains needed for the tax breaks to take effect.

Looks like one corpse will be enough to wipe out at least three forms of tax, she said.

Is Trump planning a bigger cemetery there?

A representative for the Trump Organization told Fortune in an email Monday that the connections made between Ivana Trump’s grave and tax laws are truly evil.

Trump himself has expressed a desire to be buried at his New Jersey golf club before, telling the New York Post in 2007 that he wanted to be buried in beautiful Bedminster Country.

Mr. Trump specifically chose this property for his final resting place because it is his favorite property, his company wrote in a 2014 filing seen by The Washington Post.

The filing sought permission to build a 10-plot private family mausoleum at the Trump National Golf Club.

Resistance from local policymakers has reportedly led to the removal and resubmission of proposed burial sites over the years, with Trump’s ideas ranging from a small but opulent family mausoleum to a 1,000 grave site that would see plots for sale to the golf club members.

Has Trump ever been accused of tax evasion?

While registering the golf course as a cemetery would exempt it from taxes, the former president has already found a way to reduce his tax bill for the New Jersey club by registering it as a farm, said reported the Huffington Post in 2019.

According to a Huffington Post analysis, Trump owns several goats and grows hay at the compound, which would reduce his tax bill by about $88,000 a year.

Under this arrangement, the golf course was taxed at just over $6 per acre in 2019, up from $462 per acre.

A year earlier, The New York Times reported that Trump had used various techniques to evade taxes on the wealth he inherited from his father.

Meanwhile, documents filed by the New York attorney general earlier this year accused the Trump Organization of massively misrepresenting the value of some of its biggest assets in order to obtain loans, insurance and tax breaks.

