Xi Jinping calls for using United Work Front to militarize overseas Chinese

Chinese dictator Xi Jinping used his weekend speech at the Central Conference on united front work to make more aggressive use of this deeply suspect communist organization to radicalize and arm Chinese people living in Western countries.

The Chinese United Front system is a elaborate network well-funded influence operations that infiltrate and co-opt groups outside of the Chinese Communist Party, and for that matter outside of China. The United Front is essentially a system to inject the ideological toxins of Chinese communism into every group that seems vulnerable and helpful.

Some United Front Work appears respectable and honest, disguised as diplomatic programs, cultural outreach and charitable efforts. The United Front also engages in covert subversive activities and supports outright espionage of the Beijing regime.

One of the most pernicious programs supervised by the United Front Work Department is the Confucius Institute, a network of supposedly benign Chinese language and culture training programs at American universities. The Confucius Institutes have been largely shut down by the US government and university management over the past few years, but they are go back under different names.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned in December 2020 that the Confucius Institutes was just one of many appendages the United Front uses to influence students, especially young Chinese studying abroad.

The United Front frequently intimidates members of universities, businesses, civil society groups and Chinese diaspora communities, including members of minority ethnic and religious communities who speak out against the horrific human rights abuses that have place in Xinjiang, Tibet and elsewhere in China, Pompeo said. .

The United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission, established by Congress in 2000, warned in August 2018 that the United Front Work Department accumulated more power, prominence and funding under Xi Jinping.

The US commission said Xi sees the United Front as an ideal instrument to subvert Western society because politically correct Western officials are reluctant to criticize it:

It is precisely the nature of the United Front’s work to seek influence through relationships that are difficult to prove publicly and to gain influence that is intertwined with sensitive issues such as ethnic, political and national identity, which makes those who seek to identify the negative effects of such influence vulnerable to accusations of bias

state-run china Xinhua The news service quoted Xi telling the United Front conference to step up its patriotic and historic efforts, with a focus on spreading Xi’s own totalitarian writings to Westerners and overseas Chinese:

Xi defined the main tasks of the patriotic united front in the new era as follows: following the directions of thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era and maintaining the leadership of the CPC; adhere to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics and hold high the great banner of patriotism and socialism; balance community and diversity, focus on the core task of economic development, and serve the overall interests of the country; moving with the times and innovating on the basis of what has worked in the past; strengthen the theoretical and political orientation and fulfill the political function of rallying support and pooling forces; promote harmony between different political parties, ethnic groups, religions, social strata, as well as our compatriots at home and abroad; promote the concerted efforts of the Chinese people at home and abroad and muster a mighty force to make China a great modern socialist country in all respects and realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi outlined a few goals for United Front Work to focus on, including instructions for developing religions in the Chinese context and fostering close ties with non-Communist Chinese Party intellectuals and figures from new social strata. In other words, Xi wants the United Front to subvert leftists and wokesters around the world.

Xi also instructed the United Front to win the hearts and minds of people in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan as well as overseas Chinese, and rally all Chinese people both at home and abroad. abroad, to achieve national rejuvenation.

As Pompeo and other critics have long noted, the United Front plays a major role in keeping overseas Chinese firmly within the fold of the Communist Party using surveillance and threats when winning hearts and minds proves too difficult.

Xi stressed the importance of maintaining tight Communist Party control over the United Front, implicitly because China’s growing middle class must be insulated from the temptations of prosperity and the free world:

As the structure of our society is undergoing profound change, the united front is playing an even more important role in strengthening the Party’s class base and broadening public support for it. We should fully understand the importance of the development and expansion of the patriotic united front in the new era and perform our tasks effectively with a strong sense of mission and responsibility. We must also promote the healthy development of the private sector and encourage those who work in the sector to succeed. We should help them to develop firm ideals and beliefs and uphold basic socialist values, put into practice the new philosophy of development and cultivate an entrepreneurial spirit, so that they become skilled builders of socialism at the Chinese.

Xi concluded by urging the United Front to work on non-Communist Chinese Party intellectuals and figures from new social strata.

Under the leadership of the United Front, Xi said China’s private sector could develop firm ideals and beliefs and uphold core socialist values ​​even as it pursues financial success, turning them into skilled builders of socialism with Chinese characteristics. .

Organized and armed Chinese patriots living abroad, he said, can help more foreigners understand and become friends with China, so as to boost exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese cultures and foreign.

Communist China is the largest intellectual property thief in the history of humanity, its conception of exchanges therefore tends to be very one-sided. The United Front Labor Department has long been a key player in China’s massive tech theft.

When Xi speaks of mutual learning guided by the United Front, he hears of massive raids on the intellectual capital of other nations, through means such as the Thousand Talents Program (TTP), an extremely aggressive recruitment program for academics and engineers that has been investigation for espionage on several occasions. TTP is another program overseen by the United Front Work Department.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) noted on Sunday that the founder of Chinese Communism Mao Zedong called the United Front Work Department one of three magic weapons that would guarantee victory for his movement, the other two being the Communist Party itself and the People’s Liberation Army.

Xi Jinping, who desperately wants to be written into the history books as a communist leader of Maos stature, has the same vision for United. Xi even quoted Mao in his weekend speech:

The United Front is an important magic weapon for the party to defeat the enemy, govern and rejuvenate the country, and it is an important magic weapon to unite all Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi makes it very clear that he will not only keep the party’s magic weapon, but also equip it with new assets, including how to win the hearts and minds of cyberspace, said Xie Maosong of Tsinghua University. . SCMP.