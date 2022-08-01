Ivana Trump buried at NJ golf club, could mean tax breaks for Donald Trump (reports)





Former President Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, was buried at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, which could mean tax breaks for the Trump family business.

The New York Post reports that Ivana Trump was laid to rest near the first hole of the NJ golf course, not too far from the main clubhouse, with white flowers and a plaque marking the new grave with her name and dates of his birth and his death. . The mother of three of the children of ex-presidents Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump died on July 14 at age 73; Officials said the death was accidental due to blunt impact injuries to the torso at his New York home.

Photos of the funeral plot have drawn criticism, with some calling it bland and isolated. The former model, who was married to Donald Trump from 1977 to 1992 and known for her jewelry, fashion and beauty lines, is the first known person to be buried at Trump National Golf Club.

It also raised questions about whether or not Donald Trump would benefit financially from the burial site.

Former President Donald Trump, right, plays during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Insider Reports The New Jersey State Tax Code states that any land dedicated for cemetery purposes is exempt from all taxes, duties and assessments. Cemetery businesses are also specifically exempt from paying property taxes, rates and assessments or personal property taxes on their land, as well as business taxes, sales taxes, income taxes and inheritance taxes.

Trump reportedly planned to build a cemetery for family members at the golf club for more than a decade, later changing the proposal to include a 284-plot cemetery, with graves available for sale. Trump Family Trust tax documents released by ProPublica also show plans to designate a property in Hackettstown, NJ 20 miles from Bedminster as a nonprofit cemetery corporation.

Trump, 76, has previously said he also wanted to be buried on the golf course.

Mr. Trump … specifically chose this property for his final resting place because it is his favorite property, his company wrote in a 2014 state filing, according to the New York Post.

FILE – Donald Trump and his then-wife, Ivana Trump, pose outside the federal courthouse in New York, after being sworn in as an American citizen, in May 1988. Ivana Trump, Trump’s first wife, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/File)AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.syracuse.com/us-news/2022/08/ivana-trump-buried-at-nj-golf-club-could-mean-tax-breaks-for-donald-trump-reports.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos