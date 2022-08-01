Brexit news: Steve Bray rages as Boris wedding party gatecrash attempt backfires | Politics | New





Mr Bray, famous for repeatedly shouting ‘Stop Brexit’ during live broadcasts from near Parliament, later told a policeman he did not regret the prospect of disrupting the event. Mr Johnson, who married in 2020 in a scaled-down ceremony amid the pandemic, marked the occasion at Daylesford House, the grand estate of a major Tory donor with guests including loyal loyalists Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries.

Mr Bray, who stood unsuccessfully as the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Cynon Valley constituency in the 2019 UK general election, took to Facebook last night to give an update on his friend and colleague anti-Brexit activist, photographer Sylvia Yukio Zamperini. He explained: ‘I was supposed to meet Sylvia at Dayleford Estate for Johnson’s wedding, but she called me. “She was really upset…she was here but at another gate looking for me. She was searched by the police, her car searched by the police.

Mr Bray added: ‘A police van and a car passed me 20 minutes ago. She was crying and waving frantically from the back of the car. “She was arrested. The sole purpose of the arrest is to intimidate and disrupt this protest. “I’m doing everything I can to find out where she is and make sure she’s okay, but the police aren’t giving any information. “I can’t tweet because the signal is not enough, but if someone could put something on Twitter I would appreciate it.” READ MORE: Harry and Meghan ‘are not afraid to provoke’, warns royal watcher

At 5:08 a.m., he added, “I assumed correctly! Released from police custody, they didn’t tell him I was on my way and they seized his phones even though they had the numbers of all his acquaintances, they are also vital for his work! “She drove to London. I found her asleep in the car when I got here at 4.30am.” Mr Bray also shared a clip of him talking to a police officer who warned him that the amplifiers set up to disrupt the party would be confiscated. After being told by the officer he was getting a ‘pre-pre-warning’, Mr Bray replied: ‘Look what these guys have done with our lives. I don’t care if it’s a wedding party.

There were questions about whether defectors from Mr Johnson’s government would be dropped from the guest list, with former health secretary Sajid Javid being one of those not spotted. Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss missed the party as they were on the campaign trail to try to replace the prime minister. The Grade I listed mansion is owned by Lord Bamford, chairman of construction equipment manufacturer JCB, who has donated millions to the Tories.

This week, staff were seen moving in and out of the bunting-topped tent amid apparent preparations for the party. Guests were able to relax on hay bales and benches placed outside the marquee and eat and drink from barrels and small tables while enjoying the view of vast meadows and orchards. Mr and Mrs Johnson originally planned to hold their wedding party at the Prime Minister’s official country residence, Checkers, in Buckinghamshire. These plans have led to suggestions that Mr Johnson wanted to stay on as caretaker prime minister in part to see this through, although this has been strongly denied by Downing Street.

