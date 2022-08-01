A Weekly Recap and A Glimpse of the Future (August 1): NPR







-/AFP via Getty Images As the week begins, here’s a roundup of the main developments from the past week and a look ahead. What to watch this week Monday: As a ship loaded with Ukrainian grain left Odessa for the first time since the start of the warit is hoped that this will be the first of a long series of recoveries in the country’s exports. Tuesday: WNBA star Brittney Griner’s trial continues in Moscow.

Wednesday: ASEAN-led meetings begin in Cambodia, where Ukraine will be on the agenda. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be among the best diplomats gathered in Phnom Penh. Friday: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are should meet in Sochi, Russia.

what happened last week July 25: Russia’s Gazprom said it would reduce the amount of gas it sends through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline at 20% capacity. On the same day, Russia announced that it ceased to participate in the International Space Station after 2024. July 26: European Union Energy Ministers agreed to an emergency deal to ration natural gas to help EU countries get through the coming winter. July 27: The same day as Brittney Griner trial continues in MoscowUnited States proposed a prisoner exchange in which Moscow would release Griner and Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine imprisoned in Russia, in exchange for the U.S. release of imprisoned Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. July 28: Russian missile fire targeted the Ukrainian regions of Kyiv and Chernihiv the same day that the Ukrainian authorities announced an operation to liberate the occupied region of Kherson in the south.

July 29: Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the bombings who killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in eastern Ukraine. Also, Blinken spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the first time since the beginning of the war, urging Russia to accept the proposal to repatriate Griner and Whelan. Blinken also pressed Russia to allow Ukrainian grain exports. July 30: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a mandatory evacuation of people in the eastern region of Donetsk. Also, Gazprom has halted gas shipments to Latvia. Russia demands payment in rubles and has already halted gas shipments to other EU countries after they refused to do so.

July 31 : On the occasion of Russian Navy Day, President Vladimir Putin approved a new naval doctrine highlighting the United States and NATO as the biggest threats to Russia. In depth Who is Viktor Bout, the prisoner that the United States could exchange for Brittney Griner? In the Russian-Ukrainian war, drones are one of the most powerful weapons. At 75, the CIA is back where it started to counter the Kremlin. Phoenix Mercury Fans Eagerly Await Brittney Griner’s Release From Russian Captivity It’s official: the UK will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine. Special report Russia’s war in Ukraine is changing the world: see its ripple effects around the globe. Previous developments You can read past recaps here. For context and more in-depth stories, you can find more NPR coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR Ukrainian state podcast for updates throughout the day.

