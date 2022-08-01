Trump endorses Eric in Missouri GOP Senate primary, but doesn’t specify which one – Missouri Independent





Former President Donald Trump finally released his long-awaited endorsement during the crowded GOP primary of Missouris for the U.S. Senate on Monday night.

But everyone guesses which candidate he supports.

In a statement from his campaign, Trump endorsed Eric, without specifying whether it was former Governor Eric Greitens or Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my complete and total approval! Trump statement read.

Every major primary candidate worked to win over Trump, who twice won Missouri by double digits and whose endorsement was seen as a potential game-changer in the crowded race.

Each made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to woo Trump, and each tried to varying degrees to tailor a campaign message they hoped would convince him to weigh in on their behalf.

But after Trump publicly berated U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler, the other candidate considered a campaign frontrunner, it was widely assumed the coveted endorsement would go to Greitens or Schmitt.

In the end, it seems the former president decided not to decide.

That didn’t stop Greitens from quickly jumping on the statement and tweeting: Honored to have President Trump’s support! We are going MAGA!

He followed shortly after: “I am honored to receive President Trump’s endorsement. From the beginning, I was the true champion of MAGA fighting against the RINO establishment backing Schmitt.

Schmitt’s campaign also clamored for the endorsement.

It is truly an honor to have President Trump’s endorsement in the Senate race.

Greitens’ campaign needs more of a boost from Trump as the scandal-ridden former governor has seen his poll numbers start to drop as a largely donor-funded political action committee Schmitt began running millions of dollars worth of TV ads this month highlighting his ex-wife’s accusations that he abused her children.

The beneficiary of Greitens’ polling slump appears to be Schmitt, who led the most recent polls.

Hoping for a political comeback after resigning as governor of Missouri in 2018 to avoid impeachment and settle a felony charge, Greitens worked harder than any other candidate to win over Trump.

He built his entire campaign message around Trump’s grievances, from airing stolen election conspiracy theories to downplaying the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. He has also surrounded himself with advisers close to Trump, including when he named Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is dating Donald Trump Jr., as his campaign’s national co-chair.

But Schmitt also pursued the endorsement vigorously.

Even before he officially launched his campaign for the Senate last year, Schmitt joined in the failed legal effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. And while he’s never been so open that some of his rivals to spreading Trump’s lie about a stolen election, he continued to allude to it in ads and public appearances, usually framed as a commitment to election integrity.

Schmitts’ attempts to convince Trump to endorse it appeared to culminate at an event at Columbia on Wednesday. After months of refusing to be pinned down on whether he agreed with the former president that Mitch McConnell shouldn’t be the GOP leader in the Senate, Schmitt finally relented.

Mitch McConnell didn’t approve of me, Schmitt told reporters Wednesday, and I don’t approve of him for leadership.

Schmitt’s previous refusal to oppose McConnell had been cited by Greitens supporters as a reason Trump did not endorse the Missouris attorney general.

