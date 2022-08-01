Henrik Stenson wins LIV Golf title ahead of Donald Trump, ‘motivated’ by critics





Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson meets former President Donald Trump after winning Bedminster Golf LIV on Sunday at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License picture

Aug. 1 (UPI) – Former President Donald Trump helped Henrik Stenson celebrate the latest title in the controversial Saudi-funded LIV Golf series in Bedminster, NJ Stenson said he was “motivated” by the critics .

Continued criticism of breakaway competition and the recent decision by Team Europe to strip Stenson of his Ryder Cup captaincy in response to his participation were among the factors that drove the golfer this week at Trump National Golf Club, he said on Sunday.

“I guess we can agree that I played like a captain,” Stenson told LIVGolf.com after posting a 2-under final round to win LIV Golf Bedminster by two strokes.

Stenson, the No. 174 player in the Official World Golf Rankings, finished with a score of 11 under in three rounds. No. 83 Matthew Wolff shot a low 7 under in the final round but tied with No. 18 Dustin Johnson for second at 9 under.

No. 134 Carlos Ortiz and No. 46 Patrick Reed complete the Top 5.

Stenson’s removal as Ryder Cup captain, announced on July 20, is just one of the many ways he and other PGA Tour defectors have been disciplined for their decision to leave the American golf competition. . LIV Golf participants are also suspended from the PGA Tour and several have lost major sponsors.

Stenson was asked about the impact these factors have had on his life and his golf game over the past few weeks during his final press conference.

“Maybe there was a bit more motivation this week,” he told reporters. “When we as players have that, I think we can bring out the good stuff. I definitely did that this week.”

Lucrative contracts and major prize money — like the $4 million Stenson received for his first-place finish — are the top reasons golfers give for defecting to the rival series. Where most of that money is coming from – the Saudi sovereign wealth fund – is the basis of continued criticism, including from several groups that met outside the Trump Organization-owned course this week.

Protesters, including families of victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, who claim the Saudi government supported the terrorists, gathered a few miles from the golf club, but did not march to its gates.

“We are thrilled that people are refocusing their attention on this issue,” Jay Winuk, one of the protest organizers, told The New York Times. “There is no reason to go to the scene where yet another atrocity is taking place.”

The National Press Club also slammed LIV Golf last week, citing the Saudi-backed murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018. The club called on Americans to boycott the tournament.

LIV Golf responded to protesters and recent backlash in a statement ahead of the tournament, citing “sympathy” for the families affected by the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Light crowds were seen throughout all three rounds of LIV Golf Bedminster. Saturday tickets were on the secondary market for as little as $1.

Trump took part in a Pro-Am on Thursday in Bedminster in his latest show of support for LIV Golf. He wrote on social media last month that more golfers are expected to leave the PGA Tour for the rival series. The LIV Golf Championship will take place in October at Trump National Doral in Miami.

He echoed that sentiment during an interview with ESPN at the start of LIV Golf Bedminster.

“Well, no one got to the bottom of the events of 9/11, unfortunately, and they should have, as to the maniacs who did this horrible thing to our city, to our country, to the world,” Trump said. at ESPN.

“But I can tell you there are a lot of great people here. We’re going to have a lot of fun. We’re going to celebrate. A lot of money is going to charity. Really the best players in the world… soon you will will probably have all.”

Saudi Investment Fund Governor Yasir al-Rumayyan and Golf Saudi CEO Majed Al-Sorour were among those pictured chatting with Trump during the tournament. Trump also shared the stage with the Saudis to applaud Stenson as he presented his trophy.

The LIV Golf series will continue with LIV Golf Boston September 2-4 at The International in Bolton, Mass.

LIV Golf announced Wednesday that it will nearly double its season tournament total and increase its prize pool by $150 million in 2023. This field will play for a total of $405 million in prize money, in addition to the money that players earn through contracts with series organizers.

Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson (C) lifts the trophy on the podium after winning the all-around at the LIV Golf Invitational at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ on July 31. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License picture

