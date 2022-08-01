Nancy Pelosi’s impending trip to Taiwan is a high-risk, high-reward gamble that could cement her legacy and annoy China

If U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi goes ahead with a visit to Taipei this week, it will create the biggest test of Chinese and U.S. resolve on Taiwan in more than three years. decades, putting immense pressure on the two most powerful men in the world.

Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, is touring across Asia, with Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan on the itinerary.

Although she made no public mention of Taiwan, a quick stopover is widely expected.

Arguably the most influential woman in American politics, Pelosiis is organizing the trip to meet her host, presumably the most powerful woman in the Chinese-speaking world, Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen.

From the Taiwanese government’s perspective, the trip is a much-needed show of Washington’s support in the face of China’s growing diplomatic and military pressure on the self-governing island.

But it inadvertently exposed divisions at the top of the US government over the handling of China’s most sensitive issue.

US President Joe Biden, who is the commander-in-chief and leader of Pelosi’s party, is unwilling even to publicly support his fellow Democrat’s visit.

Nancy Pelosi has not confirmed whether she will travel to Taiwan. ( Ukrainian Presidential News Service via Reuters )

So, with the US president largely left out, it was the legacy of Pelosi and Chinese President Xi Jinping that drove things forward.

As Pelosi’s time at the top runs out, Xi hopes this year will be the start of a second decade at the helm.

“It’s his last chance”

At 82, Pelosi’s potential visit is seen as a way to cap off a career focused on human rights, which began with the unfurling of a banner in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square 31 years ago.

Loading

For decades, she has consistently criticized the Chinese government and often aligned herself with the more hawkish voices of the United States in Taiwan.

“She wants to do it now because it’s her last chance,” David Smith of the United States Studies Center at the University of Sydney told the ABC.

“It’s highly likely that the Republicans will win the midterm elections this year, they’ll regain control of the House, and at 82, that’s probably the end of her term as Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

Dr. Smith noted that the White House could not control her trips abroad, but may be urging her not to go.

Joe Biden’s White House has reportedly warned Nancy Pelosi that her potential trip to Taiwan could escalate tensions between the United States and China. ( Reuters: Jonathan Ernst )

“If she doesn’t end up going to Taiwan, I expect there will be a huge rhetoric about how the Biden administration is backing down and being humiliated,” he said.

Taiwanese leader takes bold steps

While the Taiwanese government has been tight-lipped in its public comments on a possible visit, President Tsai Ing-wen has been the other driving force behind the trip.

It has been very active diplomatically this year, hosting delegations of US senators, members of Congress and retired senior officials.

Just last week she met two former Australian defense ministers, Christopher Pyne and Kevin Andrews, and hosted former Prime Minister Tony Abbott last year.

Loading

Tsai is often mocked and hated in Chinese government media as a “separatist” despite having no intention of declaring formal independence.

And so the sight of her and Pelosi together would infuriate Chinese nationalists and create demands for a strong response.

“It would be a show of support for Taiwan,” said Sow Keat Tok, of the University of Melbourne’s Asian Institute.

“It would definitely be a big punch in the face for Beijing, and anything like that would be a win for Tsai Ing-wen.

“Compared to 25 years ago when the last speaker in the House visited, Xi crafted a message that China has already stood up, so a visit would be a much bigger affront now than in the 1990s.

“Especially since he presents himself as the great protector of the Chinese nation.”

If Pelosi had visited in April as originally planned, it’s unlikely the trip would have caused so much fanfare.

Tsai Ing-wen is believed to be the other driving force behind Ms Pelosi’s potential visit. ( Reuters: Annabelle Chih )

The Chinese government strongly condemned him, but there were no heated discussions about intercepting or even shooting down his plane.

A positive COVID-19 test then scuttled his visit.

But the advanced leak of plans for a rescheduled trip including by some Biden administration figures opposed to the visit presented a golden opportunity for Xi to boost America’s divisions.

And on the home front, the Chinese leader cannot afford to appear weak.

Xi’s tricky path ahead

China’s economy is struggling and it faces some dissatisfaction with a drawn-out and restrictive COVID-zero policy.

Xi Jinping recently warned Joe Biden not to “play with fire” on Taiwan. ( Reuters: Darrin Zammit Lupi )

But he is also in a political struggle behind closed doors.

After spending his decade in power stoking Chinese nationalism and bolstering the country’s rapidly growing military might, Xi is months away from likely cementing a third term in power.

Although he is shrewd at limiting public dissent, it is unlikely that his unprecedented bid to stay in power has not caused some pushback in the Communist Party and possibly the military.

The potential sight of two women his propaganda agencies have long targeted for harsh criticism meeting in Taipei underscores how little progress Xi has made in further isolating the island.

For all the war talk he whipped up “Prepare for war! Toward war! We’re ready anytime,” shouted a headline this week and for all the military drills he ordered, such as four live fire drills this week, Xi still has short.

While Nancy Pelosi confirmed a tour through Asia, her announcement of the trip excluded Taiwan from the list. ( PA: Andy Wong )

He failed to dissuade major foreign governments from widening their diplomatic distance with Taipei.

Its earlier success in poaching smaller diplomatic allies of Taiwan would be matched by a high-level US congressional delegation that still doesn’t shy away from saber-rattling or warnings to stay away.

“China is losing the diplomatic game and the public relations game and it is definitely losing its bid to win the hearts and minds of Taiwanese people,” Dr Tok said.

“So while I think they are really losing the game for a peaceful takeover, militarily China is slowly gaining the upper hand.

“And that will certainly increase the risk of conflict.”

Some experts believe China’s tough rhetoric and military drills in response to the trip could lead to the most serious crisis since the United States sent several carrier battle groups to the Taiwan Strait in 1996 to deter Chinese missile testing.

Loading

But as Xi beats the drums of war with military exercises and heated language in state media, most analysts believe he has no desire for conflict or confrontation now.

But Dr. Sow Keat Tok isn’t so sure.

“It’s very easy to dismiss it as a saber rattle, but it might not be a saber rattle when it comes to crisis, and no one really knows when that crisis is happening,” a- he declared.

“Common sense is that we tend to dismiss it, that we think China is playing the bluff, but I think it’s time we started taking China’s words seriously.”