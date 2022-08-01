Mike Pence cannot be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall





Poor Mike Pence. The Republican former vice president apparently thinks he has a shot at winning the GOP presidential nomination even after a mob of angry Republicans stormed the US Capitol with plans to hang him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence travels the country making speeches to small audiences as if he has an untold chance of winning a national election again when the sad reality is that he is a man without a constituency.

Republicans who loved Pence when he was Trump’s most ardent follower consider him a traitor. Those who respect him for doing the job that all the vice presidents before him on Jan. 6 still hate him for all the years he ostensibly spent licking Trump’s boots. There might be a handful of GOP officials and operatives who look at Pence and see some sort of ghostly George W. Bush (whose vocal delivery he shamelessly apes), and the press, of course, wants to cast him as a a viable rival to Trump. But the truth is, Mike Pence is a walking Wonderbread toast.

Notably, Pence and Trump have held competing public appearances over the past two weeks. In Arizona, Trump held a rally for a few extremely extreme GOP gubernatorial and senate candidates, Kari Lake and Blake Masters, as well as some crazed ballot supporters. He gave his usual meandering performance, delighting the large crowd with several of his greatest hits. On the microphone, Lake praised the former president for his inspiration:

“President Trump taught us how to fight and I took some notes. That’s why I’m going after fake news because he showed us how to do it. He gave us the game plan and he showed us exactly how to stand up and fight. Republicans must fight back”

Trump made it clear he was going to keep fighting, telling the crowd, “I ran twice and I won twice and I did a lot better than the second time than the first, getting million more votes in 2020 than in 2016 and now we may have to do it again.”

Across town, Mike Pence was speaking at a rally of about 300 people on behalf of Kari Lake’s opponent Karrin Taylor Robson, whom he described as the true curator of the race as if anyone cared more. Pence’s big zinger of the night was a slap in the face “Arizona Republicans don’t need a governor who backed Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton” which he delivered as a blast from the horn . Nobody mentioned January 6 or the 2020 election.

The two former allies also happened to hold opposing speeches days later in Washington D.C. Trump returned to the crime scene to ostensibly give a political speech to the America First Policy Institute, an allied “think tank” at Trump’s fund dedicated to the former president and culture warfare propaganda, while Pence spoke at the Young America’s Foundation. The media described the two speeches as a clash of visions for the Republican Party, with Trump offering his patented take on “American carnage” hell, along with his long list of grievances over the allegedly stolen 2020 election, while Pence allegedly offered a fresh look at a brighter future which was interpreted as a blow to his former boss. That jab was apparently phrased as, “I don’t know if the president and I disagree on issues, but we may differ on direction.” (It’s telling him…)

Politico wondered what it all meant:

This difference in focus is at the center of several big questions for Republicans in 2022 and 2024: What vision do they want the party to follow? What do they think is most appealing to the voters they need to win a majority? And even if they agree with Trump on the issues, is his focus with his dark tone and quality of feedback loop helpful in this pursuit?

But it shows a fundamental misunderstanding of Trump’s call and Pence’s absence.

The “problems” as we understood them before no longer exist within the Republican Party. Trump’s “somber tone and quality of the feedback loop” are the issues. It’s about grievances, anger and resentment served up with the youthful derision and mockery that only a true demagogue can deliver. A bowl of warm water like Mike Pence just can’t serve this, no matter how many dramatic pauses he takes in his speeches.

But just because he can’t deliver a crude joke or stick the knife in and twist it with Trumpian glee doesn’t mean Pence isn’t running on Trumpism.

Pence’s “political agenda” is replete with culture war grievances. He published a pamphlet last spring in which he promoted “patriotic” education (i.e. superficial jingoism, banning books and refusing to teach the truth about American history and experiences of natives, blacks and immigrants). He supports the cruel assault on transgender children, draconian anti-abortion laws, and all the other far-right talking points that Trump and every other Republican on the campaign trail run on. Pence just hasn’t weighed in on the great replacement theory yet, so maybe that’s what defines a sunny moderate these days.

More importantly, while not talking about the 2020 election, Pence also hasn’t said a word against the attack on democracy that GOP state lawmakers and other officials are enacting across the country. . On the contrary, it allows them by endorsing the stupid insistence that “in-person voting” must be enforced and postal voting must be (safe, legal and) “rare”. There is no reason for this except to continue to encourage the false belief that the electoral system has been compromised in the name of the Democrats. It is, in fact, the Big Lie and Pence perpetuates it now, just like the man who sat idly by while his enraged crowd chanted “hang Mike Pence” did.

Nonetheless, Pence is as obsequious and submissive as ever, refusing to fight back even in the face of what Trump did to him that horrific day and never saying a harsh word about his former mentor. He is sadly trying to salvage a political career based entirely on his fervent devotion to the man whom the only people who would vote for him believe he betrayed. Sad is not the right word to describe it. It is pathetic.

