Government to open 86,000 hectares of new maize land in 4 provinces





The Ministry of Agriculture will carry out the order of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to plant 141,000 hectares of maize in West Papua, NTT, North Maluku and North Kalimantan. Of the land area, no less than 86,000 is new land. “Today we received confirmation from the President to make efforts to increase production from upstream, post-harvest to off-tech or market,” said the Minister of Agriculture following a restricted meeting with President Jokowi and Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta on Monday (1/8). Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo said that all intensification and extensification land will be optimally treated. The Ministry of Agriculture will prepare various equipment such as dryers, planting tools and harvesting tools. “So that toxins and the like can be reduced to a water level above 20 to 14. In this way, our production is very suitable for market or industrialization,” he said. So far, Syahrul said, the national maize production has shown quite good development. Even in the past three years, Indonesia has been able to meet its own needs. It is therefore not only rice that has managed not to be imported, but also corn that is no longer imported. “I would like to make it clear that it is not only rice that we do not import, but also maize. Except those related to industrial needs, including sweeteners and others,” he said. Syahrul added that the demand for maize has so far reached 14.7 million per year. This figure is quite good as the existing production reaches 18 million, so Indonesia still has a surplus of around 3 million. “I assure you that in the next 100 days, if we are willing to work hard, including preparing farmer groups and fields for intensification and extensification, we will succeed. I hope this concept, God willing wants, we’ll get it ready in a week or two,” he said. Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said that currently the price of maize in the world market has reached US$335 per ton or the equivalent of Rs 5,000 per kilo. Therefore, Airlangga hopes that maize production can be increased by using high yielding seeds such as Pertiwi 3, F1, PC, NK Perkasa, Lion, Bima, Terrible and P36 varieties. “It means that it is based on a national hybrid. What is certain is that the president pays attention to the use of tools, both dryers and other tools,” he said. . Based on the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) data published by the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan), the average production of Indonesian maize in 2014-2018 was 24.27 million tons. The achievement of Indonesian maize production contributed 2.19% to the global maize production.

