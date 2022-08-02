Ron DeSantis is not a bastard. This is exactly why he won’t beat Donald Trump





Don’t look now, but the GOP elite are trying to find a way off the Donald Trump Express again. This is about the 50th time Beltway Republicans, tired of being tied to a half-literate, criminal reality TV host, have sought a landing opportunity. This time, they’re watching Ron DeSantis Station, hoping the Yale- and Harvard-educated Florida governor is cruel enough to win over Trump voters without bringing all that baggage of Trump criminality.

Hey, anything is possible, especially if the Justice Department doesn’t care and does the right thing by indicting Trump for one or more of his many crimes. January 6, in particular, was a unique event in American history and it is still unclear what the ramifications will be when Trump invariably runs for president again. But if what the GOP elites are looking for is someone who can excite the lizard brains of the GOP rank and file without all that pesky criminal baggage, well, DeSantis just isn’t their man.

Sure, DeSantis is doing pretty well in some polls against Trump right now, but that doesn’t really mean much. It is common for there to be surges of interest in the main challengers this far away from an election. Most voters don’t really pay attention and probably don’t know much about DeSantis or haven’t even heard of him. However, once people start logging on, these types of sounding wrinkles tend to be ironed out.

Boston Globe columnist Michael Cohen, in a recent newsletter, attempted to explain why it feels like DeSantis-mentum is more fantasy than reality. DeSantis, Cohen argues, is “a charmless, smug jerk” who “strives to keep his inner hateful secret.” DeSantis, Cohen argues, has cultivated “an image of the most angry, petty, and vindictive cultural warrior in the country.”

Trump speaks to people who love their white privilege, but who also love Disney movies, have sex, and don’t really care if their gay neighbors get married.

Of course, all of this is also true for Trump. Cohen attempts to reconcile this circle by claiming that Trump, unlike DeSantis, “is charming and charismatic” to many Americans, “crazy as that sounds.”

Cohen is correct that Trump has an appeal that DeSantis does not. Trump’s “charisma” is that of a schoolyard bully. His fans love his ease with insults and the complete lack of shame Trump brings to making fun of people with disabilities, women, gay people or people of color. His “shock jock” persona is ambitious, attracting people who too wish they could be shitty in people’s faces without having to pay social consequences like losing their jobs or being banned from their wife’s family gatherings.

Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to his Standing Room Only newsletter.

DeSantis, meanwhile, has the energy of a serial killer. His sadism appealed to the GOP’s die-hard Christian fundamentalist base, but it has an intensity that is likely off-putting to much of Trump’s voters. The key to understanding Trump’s popularity comes down to this: Trump has fooled a lot of people into thinking he’s not a right-wing radical.

That might sound crazy to political junkies who follow Trump’s every move and know, for example, that Roe v. Wade would not have been overturned were it not for Trump’s commitment to appoint anti-choice judges. But it’s worth remembering that a lot of Trump voters are people who don’t really follow politics very closely and have no idea about Trump’s deal with the radical agenda of the religious right.

On the contrary, what they know of Trump is that he has been married three times, has children with all his wives, and is a chronic adulterer who probably caused an abortion or ten in his life. Trump’s hilarious fake “Christianity” perversely reassures the segment of Republican-leaning voters who are racist and sexist, but also like to have sex and don’t want the Jesus Police stationed in American bedrooms .

The “I’m a Republican, but not a fundie” crowd is larger than is generally recognized in American political discourse. A new CNN poll shows 29% of Republicans oppose the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. What Trump is offering those voters who call them Dirtbag-Americans is a way to feel like they can both be Republicans without having to “go along” with the stifling anti-sex attitudes of the religious right.

DeSantis, on the other hand, has made being a censored fundamentalist his political identity, including enthusiastically supporting Florida’s “don’t say gay” law and declaring war on Disney for resisting it.

Of course, this is an irrational position. You may not “personally” agree with banning abortion, but if you keep voting for politicians who ban abortion, it doesn’t matter what’s on your mind. But, in America at least, voting is often not treated as rational decision-making based on political preferences. Instead, it is understood through a consumerist lens, as if it were an expression of personal identity. Trump’s aesthetic is “sexy sleaze” and, for the Joe Rogan/Barstool Sports voters who make up the Dirtbag vote, that matters more than Trump’s material support for anti-sex policies. They may sense that Trump doesn’t really mean it when he says he wants to ban abortion, so they ignore the fact that he was the one who actually got abortion banned.

Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to his Standing Room Only newsletter.

DeSantis, on the other hand, has made being a censored fundamentalist his political identity, including enthusiastically supporting Florida’s “don’t say gay” law and declaring war on Disney for resisting it. There’s nothing to hold onto for people looking for a reason to vote Republican, but don’t want to see themselves as the book-banning sex police. Choosing Disney, in particular, doesn’t earn you fans with folks who rely on the company for their many fine products that keep the kids entertained while you down beers with friends in the backyard.

Trump’s deadly grip on the Republican Party really comes down to one thing: It turns out voters the party is struggling to attract otherwise. The reason Trump’s power over the GOP only grew after he lost the 2020 election is that he managed to attract more than 74 million voters, which is 7 million less than Joe Biden, but 15 million more than, say, Mitt Romney in 2012. That comes down to Trump’s ability to attract people who share GOP bigotry, but also don’t want to be seen as prudes or killjoys. Trump speaks to people who love their white privilege, but who also love Disney movies, have sex, and don’t really care if their gay neighbors get married.

The Jan. 6 insurrection may make it hard to ignore that Trump is a fascist, which could hurt him with pro-choice/pro-Disney Republican voters. Interestingly, Rogan himself turned on Trump, which is not good for maintaining goodwill with the dirty base. Still, focus group testing suggests that Trump voters have found the rationalizations they need to shrug off the Capitol riot.

But if Trump is to be challenged in any meaningful way, Republicans need someone who has the ability to appeal to Christian fundamentalists without scaring off the 29% of Republican voters who find all the anti-sex stuff off-putting. DeSantis, with his “don’t say gay” law and pro-censorship stance, points too far into the prudish camp to keep these voters from disappearing. As with every other attempt by Republican elites to eliminate Trump, dangling DeSantis as an alternative looks like a failure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2022/08/01/ron-desantis-isnt-a-dirtbag-thats-exactly-why-he-wont-beat-donald/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos