Biden can’t give the upper hand to China Xi

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping warned President Biden that those who play with fire will perish during their two-hour phone conversation on Thursday. This thinly disguised threat to the United States was probably related to the planned trip in Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California). Xi also reportedly advanced a demand for non-interference by other powers in Beijing-Taipei relations, saying it was an internal Chinese Communist Party (CCP) matter that the United States must accept.

Xi issued further warnings to Biden about China’s understanding of what the United States can and cannot do to protect its interests in the Indo-Pacific. In what a senior administration official described as a direct and honest conversation, Biden asserted that the United States was not seeking independence for Taiwan and that the United States did not change its one China policy. Xi reportedly said people expect Beijing and Washington to work together to solve global problems and promote development and prosperity.

The seemingly earthy and, if accurately presented, horribly one-sided phone conversation offers an opportunity to take stock of the China-US relationship in the second year of the Biden administration.

First, one wonders how useful such conversations are if they provide a forum for Xi to berate Biden and offer what should be seen as a diktat and whether China can advance its interpretation of the dialogue faster and more broadly. than the United States. The leaden response of the Biden administrations after these events is hampering American diplomacy and global reputation. It sounded like previous conversations leaders had had or exchanges between managers in Anchorage Where Luxemburgin which China seemed to set the tone and harangued the American side.

The credibility of American commitments and expressions of American resolve matter in world politics, especially now with Beijing’s growing aggression against Taiwan. No American president should allow himself to be treated like this for the honor of the country, the credibility of his commitment and the strength of his deterrence. In conversations with Xi, Biden must articulate U.S. interests clearly and firmly. American commitments underpin the stability of international politics and what is said affects the perception of our country by the global public, including American adversaries.

Equally important, Biden has the right to take over. China is committing genocide against the Muslim peoples of Xinjiang, and the United States should not shy away from expressing its moral superiority. The United States should never accept harassment or abuse from authoritarian governments that violate human rights. Unfortunately, it seems that in this conversation, Biden may not have reaffirmed intolerance towards China. Abuse of human rights.

Second, Xi has obviously tried to elevate his status as a leader capable of guiding the world by equating China and the United States as two titans capable of healing what ails the world. Thus, his statement regarding the need for China and the United States to work together to meet global needs and developments. Domestically, Xi accuses the United States of being the sole source of global chaos when, in fact, it is the CCP that threatens the world and is determined to overthrow international stability and human rights standards. ‘man.

The Biden administration simply cannot accept attempts to establish moral parity regarding the future of the world. There are two paths lit by these two powers, but they are not equal. Washington offers the hope of freedom, equality and prosperity and is a better ally for the peoples of the world. Beijing’s future is one of tyranny and control, and a brutal and strict hierarchy with all other subordinates to China. No US president should worry about how China might interpret the conversation; what matters is what the United States needs to accomplish quickly.

The biggest misconception inherent in Bidens China policy is the premise that China’s threats to the liberal American and international order can be eliminated through risk management. Biden and his advisers apparently fail to see that the treacherous, subversive and violent nature of the CCP cannot be controlled, managed or changed. No matter how much the CCP’s strategy changes with the individual leaders of Deng Xiaopings biding their time, Hu Jintaos making great achievements, Xis guiding the world and humanity in the right direction, the party’s true intention to dominate the world never changes.

Bidens’ phone call with Xi will no doubt help Xi in his bid to secure a third term by giving him legitimacy, and any cooperation promised by the United States could give the party-state another strategic opportunity to catch up with the United States. The communist regime will pretend to work with the West but will turn against Washington when the opportunity arises. It is Mao Zedong’s strategy to use the two hands of revolutionaries to deal with the two hands of counter-revolutionaries, a euphemism he often used to justify deception.

Third, rather than being on the back foot, the United States has the opportunity on these occasions to force Xi to respond to CCP abuses. Biden could push Xi on human rights abuses by raising specific issues or cases. Having a conversation with Xi without raising what China is doing to Kazakh, Kyrgyz and Uyghur Muslims is unconscionable. Moreover, Biden might have insisted that Xi lower the great firewall, which prevents Chinese citizens from freely accessing the Internet and helps maintain the power of the CCP. He could have insisted that Xi honor his Commitment 2015 to President Obama regarding cyber theft and security.

Although the issue of Ukraine would have been raised, the United States should have insisted on supporting Xi before the invasion of Russia and even now. Biden might have expressed the need to expand the boycott of Chinese companies doing business in Russia from a small number to all Chinese entities. Additionally, Biden could have told Xi that he would work to prevent US entities from investing in companies that support the genocide in Xinjiang from the modest number imposed in December 2021 on all entities supporting abuses against Muslims. Put an end to this genocide and the cotton gulag that China has created should be the highest priority.

The Biden administration must know that reiterating no support for Taiwan independence and maintaining the status quo with its China policy can no longer satisfy Xi. Indeed, Xi now sees the liberation of Taiwan as part of his chinese dream of national rejuvenation which he believes he must accomplish by all means and at all costs. Furthermore, by opposing Taiwan independence, the United States not only disrespects the will of the Taiwanese people, but also undermines the existing world order based on self-determination.

As the midterm elections approach, it is time for the American people to examine the China-US relationship and what the Biden presidency has or has not gained from its relationship with the Xi regime. The United States has won too little. The CCP becomes more aggressive; China’s expansion of influence in Africa, Asia and the Pacific is relentless. Chinas Support as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has not abated, and the pressure against Taiwan and India is intensifying. The genocide in Xinjiang continues, as do rampant human rights abuses against the Chinese people. Yet Wall Street allows investments in Chinese entities to fund anything.

Far from playing with fire, the Biden administrations’ approach to China is as dovish as Xi might expect. The future of stability in world politics does not rest on appeasement of Xi, but rather depends on confrontation to bring about his defeat. Biden must learn from Mao, reject illusions [and] prepare for the fight.

Lianchao Han is vice president of Citizen Power Initiatives for China and worked in the US Senate for 12 years. He and Bradley A. Thayer are co-authors of the forthcoming book, Understanding the Chinese Threat.