Cassidy Hutchinson continued to work for Trump after Jan. 6





Insider sued the Biden administration over records identifying Trump’s post-presidency staffers. Cassidy Hutchinson continued to work for Trump after he left the White House, newly released documents show. Hutchinson provided dramatic anti-Trump testimony before the House Select Committee on January 6. Loading Something is loading.

Cassidy Hutchinson, the former Trump White House aide who became a star witness for the US House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, continued to work on behalf of the former president for nine weeks after leaving office, according to the government. recordings exclusively obtained by Insider.

Hutchinson served as “coordinator” for Trump’s official, taxpayer-funded post-presidential office from Jan. 20, 2021, to about April 1, 2021, earning an annualized salary of $90,000, according to service administration documents. generals.

The documents establish that Hutchinson continued to earn a government paycheck for his work for Trump for weeks after witnessing his actions and inaction on January 6, 2021, even as other colleagues resigned. shortly after.

Hutchinson’s fate immediately after January 6 was the subject of considerable scrutiny and uncertainty. Bloomberg reported days after the attack that Hutchinson could join Trump in Florida, but Trump said he barely knew her and rejected her. The Washington Post in June reported that Hutchinson had no full-time job after his term in the White House ended.

“Why did she want to come with us if she felt we were so terrible?” Trump wrote on Truth Social after Hutchinson’s testimony last month. “I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn’t want her to leave or be part of the team. That’s bad news!”

Trump, who refused to admit he lost the 2020 presidential election to current President Joe Biden, asked thousands of his supporters gathered that day for a rally in Washington, DC, to marching on the US Capitol to protest Congressional certification of state elections. voice. The mob then attacked the Capitol on behalf of Trump with deadly results.

“As an American, I was disgusted. It was unpatriotic. It wasn’t American,” said Hutchinson, who has been a trusted aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. , before the January 6 committee on June 28. watching the capitol building crumble because of a lie. And that was something that was really hard to digest at the time, knowing what I had heard in the hallway in the conversations that were going on.

Hutchinson’s testimony included vivid descriptions of Trump’s Jan. 6 efforts to rally protesters, including those he knew to be armed, and efforts to personally join the crowd that attacked the Capitol.

Trump argued with Secret Service agents who refused to drive him from the Ellipse near the National Mall, then angrily threw his lunch on a White House wall when he returned to the presidential residence, said Trump. testified Hutchinson.

Hutchinson is now cooperating with the parallel Justice Department investigation, which contacted her after her June appearance before the House committee on Jan. 6.

Hutchinson and his attorneys did not respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Former President Donald Trump maintained a post-presidential transition office with a small staff that earned taxpayer-funded paychecks. Seth Herald/Getty Images FOIA lawsuit seeks Trump records

Insider obtained the documents revealing Hutchinson’s identity as part of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed against the US General Services Administration in October 2021.

The news agency, which originally filed its FOIA requests in early 2021, said the Biden administration-led GSA violated federal law by not publicly releasing a full account of post office staffers. presidency of Trump and the former vice president. President Mike Pence.

While the GSA has since released the names of some staff, it continues to withhold others. Until now, Hutchinson’s identity was among those withheld.

The disclosure of the masked names risked “exposing staff members to unwanted intrusions and potential harassment,” according to a July 29 statement filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on behalf of the GSA by attorneys. of the Ministry of Justice. Signatories included U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, whom Biden named.

GSA Associate General Counsel Daniel F. Hall also wrote that, “on the whole, each staff member’s privacy interest in non-disclosure outweighed the public interest. in disclosure”.

But “in light of media coverage” involving Hutchinson, “the voluntary release of [her] name is appropriate at this particular time,” Hall wrote in a letter to Insider. The letter, included in the July 29 Biden administration court filing, identified Hutchinson as a former staffer on Trump’s post-presidential transition team.

“Cassidy Hutchinson’s name came out because of the media coverage following her testimony before Congress and not because of her (‘coordinating’) role in the transition,” Graves and two colleagues wrote separately in court.

Government documents do not specify what type of work Hutchinson did when he was a member of Trump’s post-presidency office, officially known as the “Presidential Transition Support Team, Outgoing Transition 2021.”

The documents indicate that Hutchinson did his work from Arlington, Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington, DC, and not in Palm Beach, Florida. A handful of other post-presidency staff worked from Florida while Trump resided at his Mar-a-Lago compound after leaving the White House.

During this period between January 20, 2021 and April 1, 2021, Trump’s post-presidency period had already seen extreme turbulence.

The U.S. House impeached him for the second time in two years, with the Senate voting to acquit him and dashing Democrats’ hopes of denying him the right to run again in federal office.

But Democrats, along with a few Republicans, had already launched local, state and federal efforts to investigate Trump’s role in the January 6 attacks in particular and attempts to undermine the 2020 presidential election, by general.

Stephen Miller was among Donald Trump’s White House aides who continued to work for the former president in his post-White House office, which was partly funded by taxpayers. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Inside Trump’s post-presidency office

In total, Trump’s post-presidency office included 17 staff members who earned state-funded salaries, including two of Trump’s top White House aides: Stephen Miller and Dan Scavino.

But as recently as early June, the Biden administration argued in federal court that there was “no discernable public interest” in releasing the identities of three of those staffers, including the one now known to be Hutchinson who earned taxpayer-funded paychecks working for Trump after he left office.

The government also blocked Insider’s efforts to learn the identities of three staffers who worked separately for former Vice President Mike Pence’s post-presidential office.

In June, Justice Department lawyers justified concealing the identities of staffers by arguing that the individuals’ work for Trump or Pence “appears to be low-level.” They further claimed that “the individuals involved are not public figures” and “their identities are not well known to the public”.

The identities of five other staff members of Trump’s or Pence’s post-presidency office remain unknown. Insider continues to pursue their names in court.

“Insider will continue our legal action until the public knows the names of everyone who earned public money working for Donald Trump in the weeks and months after he left Washington, DC.” said Darren Samuelsohn, Insider’s Washington bureau chief.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/cassidy-hutchinson-work-for-trump-january-6-attack-select-committee-2022-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

