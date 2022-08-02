Trump endorses ‘ERIC’ for US Senate race in Missouri





KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed the U.S. Senate race in Missouri, but it’s unclear which candidate he’s backing.

“There is a BIG election in the great state of Missouri, and we need to send a MAGA champion and a true warrior to the United States Senate, someone who will fight for border security, election integrity, our military and our great veterans, while having a powerful tenacity on crime and the border. We need someone who will not back down from the crazies of the radical left who are destroying our country,” the former president said in a statement. .

“I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, just like they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 elections, and so I’m proud to announce that ERIC has my full and full approval!”

Trump, however, did not specify which Eric he endorses. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens are both running in the Republican primary for incumbent Senator Roy Blunt’s seat.

Trump had previously said he would not endorse Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler.

“I wasn’t surprised,” The Hill national political reporter Julia Manchester said in an interview with FOX4 on Monday afternoon. “I think a lot of us suspected he would be involved in racing at some point.”

Manchester said Trump wanted to be careful when making an endorsement in this race.

“We know there was a big Republican effort from the establishment to support Eric Schmitt in an effort to eliminate Eric Greitens,” she said.

According to Open Secrets, conservative Show Me Values ​​Pac spent nearly $8 million trying to ensure Greitens didn’t win the primary. The ads seem to work.

In our exclusive FOX4 poll conducted with Emerson College and The Hill, 33% of Missouri Republican’s 1,000 likely voters say they support Schmitt. Meanwhile, 21% say they will support Hartzler. Only 16% say they will vote for Greitens.

“It looks like Trump will probably endorse Eric Greitens,” Manchester said ahead of Trump’s announcement. “He’s obviously a very controversial candidate, and I think Trump’s top priority in Tuesday’s primaries is obviously Arizona. He’s very focused on that race, but I think he didn’t necessarily want to s getting involved with Greitens too soon just because he has so much baggage.

In our poll, we also asked if the former president endorses a candidate, would that make you more or less likely to vote for that candidate. The results showed that 41% said they would be more likely to vote for this candidate. But 22% said they would be less likely and 37% said it would make no difference.

“Trump’s endorsement doesn’t carry as much weight here in Missouri as we’ve seen in other states where only 41% said they were more likely,” said Spender Kimball, executive director. of Emerson College Polling, July 25th.

“But I think that’s mainly due to his statements about Hartzler in that he basically did a non-approval, and so I think attitudes have formed now where they would be less likely, so I think that swayed this question a bit.”

Trump’s message also comes just a day after criticizing a Remington Research poll that had placed Trump first among hopes for president in Missouri in 2024, but not far enough ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Remington is owned by Axiom Strategies, which consults with US Senate candidate Schmitt.

