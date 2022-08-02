Japanese Prime Minister Kishida urges nuclear states to act ‘responsibly’ on non-proliferation





TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday urged all nuclear states to conduct themselves “responsibly” in non-proliferation efforts at a time when he said the road to a world without nuclear weapons had become much steeper hard. Kishida, the leader of the only nation to have suffered wartime nuclear attacks, has warned that global divisions are deepening, especially since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin at the start of the conflict obliquely evoking the possibility of a nuclear strike. North Korea, which has carried out numerous missile tests this year, is also said to be planning a nuclear test. “The world is concerned that the threat of catastrophe from the use of nuclear weapons has resurfaced,” he said in a speech. “It must be said that the path to a world without nuclear weapons has suddenly become even more difficult.” Kishida was speaking at the Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) at the United Nations in New York, the first Japanese leader to do so. A native of Hiroshima, which on August 6, 1945, became the first city in the world to suffer a nuclear bombardment during the final days of World War II, Kishida made nuclear non-proliferation a cause. The second nuclear bombing, that of Nagasaki, took place three days later. Kishida was foreign minister when US President Barack Obama visited Hiroshima in 2016 as the first sitting US president to do so, and chose Hiroshima as the site for the Group of Seven summit next year. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he would visit Hiroshima for the Aug. 6 anniversary. “We call on all nuclear states to conduct themselves responsibly,” regarding non-proliferation efforts, Kishida said. “From this perspective, we support arms control and nuclear reduction negotiations between the United States and Russia, and encourage similar talks between the United States and China. He said other efforts should include increasing transparency around nuclear weapons, strengthening efforts such as the non-proliferation treaty, and announced the creation of a $10 million fund to educate young leaders on the dangers of nuclear weapons. “Nagasaki must become the last bombed city,” Kishida said. He also said peaceful uses of nuclear energy should be encouraged while maintaining its safety, lessons learned from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. Following a spike in fuel prices and a heat wave in June in which Japan avoided a power shortage, Kishima promoted nuclear power and said he had sought the commissioning of nine reactors by the end of the year, compared to five currently. (Reporting by Elaine Lies in Tokyo; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Tomasz Janowski)

