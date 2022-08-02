The real reason Xi is upset about Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan

The planned visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosis (D-Calif.) to Taiwan has sparked major controversy even within her own party. Some say the Taiwan Strait is a powder keg and we can’t risk lighting a stick of dynamite, while others argue we can’t give in to China’s intimidation. But what is really eating away at Chinese President Xi Jinping and why is the Chinese government so easily enraged when it comes to Taiwan?

The easy answer is to reunite a breakaway province from 73 years ago for the glory of China and achieve territorial integrity on a landmass slightly larger than Maryland, which they have never really ruled.

It’s too simple and outdated. At the heart of why China is obsessed with Taiwan to the point of starting World War III is because Taiwan’s democratic success is an existential threat to the legitimacy and authoritarian rule of Xi Jinping.

Chinese leaders and propaganda machine constantly point out how much Western-style liberal democracies, with all the luxuries and freedoms announced, are a race of fools. They can’t work, especially not with Chinese sensibilities. There is no way to enjoy both freedoms and economic prosperity. You need our strict rules and order our government surveillance, control and repression or you will live in chaos.

But Taiwan’s progress neatly destroys that narrative. Taiwan only became a democracy a quarter of a century ago, but at that time it became the eighth strongest democracy in the world with a vibrant free market economy. At a glance, the Taiwanese people are almost indistinguishable from the Chinese people. They use the same language, are overwhelmingly ethnic Han Chinese, and descend from the same thousands of years of Chinese history and culture before the 1949 civil war divided them. In fact, the largest collection of Chinese artifacts dating back 8,000 years has since resided in Taiwan National Palace Museum when fleeing Chinese nationalists took nearly 700,000 coins with them. (If you visit, I recommend the jade cabbage and pork belly stone.)

But the main obvious difference between mainland Chinese and Taiwanese is the system of government that governs them. The Chinese government is afraid that Taiwan is making too many Chinese aware that their justification for authoritarian rule is false. Despite China’s highly sophisticated censorship systems blocking outside information, Taiwan remains a threat due to its deep interconnectedness and exposure to China. This is the same reason why the The Chinese government has ruthlessly crushed Hong Kong’s freedoms and protests.

Even with ongoing geopolitical tensions, China remains Taiwan’s biggest trading partner. Since 2008, China and Taiwan have completely relaxed their previous travel restrictions and started allowing hundreds of direct flights each other for tourism, visiting relatives, doing business or studying. In the years immediately preceding the pandemic, more than 2.5 million Chinese citizens have visited Taiwan annually. With this constant back and forth and mixing, its inevitable mainland China will reap the notable benefits of Taiwan’s democratic system.

For example, both China and Taiwan were proud of their initial response to COVID-19 with some of the lowest infection rates in the world. The difference? In China, the government imposed cruel containment measures related to COVID-19 in separate parents from children for quarantine, and literally hang around uncooperative people through the streets.

In Taiwan, the government formed a central COVID-19 command center that held daily press briefings for public transparency. They used highly effective contact tracing through advanced technologies and provided rations of free masks to its citizens.

The Chinese government also knows that Taiwan will be harder and harder to roll back as it advances, eventually forcing the Taiwanese to integrate into mainland China’s regime. Taiwan is led by a female president, while China remains a strongly patriarchal society with deep underrepresentation women in power. Taiwan is the first and only Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage. In China, even allusions to fictitious homosexual relationships must be censored, including in films Light year and Fantastic Beasts 3to the very real Freddie Mercury, depicted in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has a transgender woman Cabinet Member. In China, however, being transgender is considered a mental disorder.

China constantly uses threats, economic coercion, or bluster to nullify any additional legitimacy Taiwan may receive, precisely because it directly undermines its own. They cite sovereignty issues and a three-quarter-century historical grudge, but that’s mostly misdirection. China sees the danger of a free Taiwan and is therefore committed to ending it.

Valerie Shen is vice president for national security at Third Way, a centrist think tank in Washington, DC. Follow her on Twitter: @ValerieShen