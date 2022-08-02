‘I hope he has time to watch a movie now’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Achinta Sheuli after gold at CWG 2022





India’s Achinta Sheuli extended the country’s dominance in weightlifting at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday (August 1) by winning the elusive gold medal in the men’s 73kg category. Sheuli secured India’s third gold medal at the Games, which have all come in weightlifting so far at the showpiece event. The 20-year-old showed resilience in the men’s 73kg final and lifted 313kg in total in the snatch and clean and jerk rounds combined to finish on the top step of the podium. He successfully lifted 143kg in the snatch round before lifting 170kg in the clean and jerk round to win the elusive gold medal. Sheuli received praise from all corners for her golden triumph at the Commonwealth Games. The 20-year-old was also hailed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also shared a snippet of their conversation when he met the Indian contingent ahead of their departure for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Read also : India win first-ever bowls medal in Commonwealth Games history PM Modi revealed that he discussed the support Sheuli received from his mother and brother to pursue his weightlifting dream and revealed that the weightlifter had not watched a movie for a long time. On a light note, Prime Minister Modi suggested that Sheuli should watch a movie now that he has won a medal for the country. “Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he will have time to watching a movie now that a medal has been won,” PM Modi wrote in his tweet. Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he has time to watch a movie now that a medal has been won. pic.twitter.com/4g6BPrSvON Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2022 Read also : Indian boxer Amit Panghal makes winning start and heads to quarters at 2022 Commonwealth Games In the clip shared by PM Modi, the CWG 2022 Gold Medalist can be seen talking to him about how his parents have always been supportive and supportive on his journey. Sheuli has become the third Indian weightlifter to win a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Mirabai Chanu and Jeremy Lalrinnunga are the other two Indian weightlifters to have won a gold medal each in their respective categories at the Commonwealth Games so far this year.

