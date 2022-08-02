Imran Khan launches new call to protest outside ECP office in Islamabad





PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday called for another protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad on Thursday August 4 to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja .

Addressing his party members at the PTI national council meeting in Islamabad, Imran said the assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab had passed resolutions against the CEC, saying they had lost faith in him.

“The commission should under no circumstances conduct the next general election,” he said.

At the beginning of his speech, the head of the PTI recalled that during his mandate, the government had done its best to introduce electronic voting machines (EVM) in order to ensure “free and transparent elections”. “But the CEC sabotaged our hard work to secure the rigging system for two parties (PPP and PML-N).”

He said that in partial polls recently held in Punjab, PTI’s biggest concern was rigging but “despite multiple attempts, it emerged victorious”.

Imran also claimed that the government had lost its credibility both domestically and internationally.

“It has fallen to such a point that the army chief now has to apply for the loan from the IMF (International Monetary Fund). Can you imagine?”

The former prime minister’s comments referenced reports by Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who contacted US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman last week for clarification. aid in order to obtain an early dispersion of the IMF loan.

In his speech today, Imran said time had revealed the reality and “incompetence” of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to people who once thought he was an “intelligent man”.

“It’s clear now that these people never thought about the economy or the future of the country,” he said. “They never came with a plan or a roadmap to stabilize it. All they wanted was an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).

“Today the economy is slowly heading towards a default,” the PTI chief continued, adding that “people who witnessed the plot [against the PTI government] and refused to do anything” are also responsible for the crisis in Pakistan.

