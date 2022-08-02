PM Modi congratulates wrestlers on their best performance at U17 World Wrestling Championship





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday August 1 took to his official social media account to congratulate the wrestlers for delivering their best ever performance at the U-17 World Championship. The Indian contingent won a total of 14 medals, including seven gold medals. Prime Minister Modi praised the female athletes, who won five out of seven gold medals. PM Modi praises Indian wrestlers for outstanding performances Speaking to his official Twitter account, PM Modi wrote, “With 14 medals including 7 gold medals (5 of which were won by female athletes) and one Greco-Roman gold medal after 32 years, India’s performance at the Cadet (U-17) World Wrestling Championship was the best ever. India also surpassed the medal count. Congratulations to our contingent.” With 14 medals including 7 gold medals (5 of which were won by female athletes) and one gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling after 32 years, India’s performance at World Cadet Wrestling Championship (U -17) was the best of all time. India also leads the medal standings. Congratulations to our contingent. pic.twitter.com/tMMMis0TWd Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2022 Similarly, Kiren Rijiju wrote on her official Twitter account, “A huge achievement for India who won 14 medals, including 7 gold medals (5 of which were won by female athletes) and one gold in Greco-Roman. India’s best performance at the Cadet (U-17) World Wrestling Championship. India tops the medal count. Congratulations to our champions!” A huge feat for India which won 14 medals including 7 gold medals (including 5 won by female athletes) and a gold medal in Greco-Roman. India’s best ever performance at World Cadet Wrestling Championship (U-17). India leads the medal count. Congratulations to our Champions! pic.twitter.com/2NPJ361xoL Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 1, 2022 Meanwhile, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda wrote on his official Twitter account, “Congratulations to our contingent on a stunning performance at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship (U-17) and topping the medal count with 14 medals including 7 gold medals (5 of which were won by female athletes) and a gold medal in Greco-Roman after 32 years.” Congratulations to our contingent for a stunning performance at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship (U-17) and topping the medal count with 14 medals including 7 gold medals (5 of which were won by female athletes) and one medal gold in Greco-Roman wrestling after 32 years. pic.twitter.com/W7Ke26qej5 Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 1, 2022 Suraj Vashisht, 16, made history while making his country proud by becoming India’s first U17 Greco-Roman world champion in 32 years. Suraj defeated Azerbaijani wrestler Faraim Mustafayev by technical superiority 11-0 in the final to win the gold medal in Rome. .India’s last champion at the Cadet World Championship 2022 was Pappu Yadav in 1990.

