Trump News Today: Criminal investigation Jan. 6 reportedly subpoenas former White House assistant counsel





Blake Masters set to win GOP nomination for Arizona Senate

Donald Trump has launched a campaign against proposals to reform the Voter Count Act, saying the effort to make it more accurate is proof that Mike Pence did in fact have the ability to reject certification of electoral college votes on January 6, 2021.

Senators are meeting right now to reform the Voter Count Act so a vice president can no longer do what EVERYONE except some conservative jurists has said he is not allowed to do. So they all lied, he wrote, adding that Mr. Pence could have, he believed, returned fraudulent votes to state legislatures.

Mr Trump is also celebrating several victories for his chosen candidates in the primary races held last night. Blake Masters won the Republican nomination for the Arizona Senate race. His chosen gubernatorial candidate in the state, Kari Lake, leads his main challenger by a narrow margin as the vote count continues.

In Missouri, meanwhile, Eric Schmitt beat Eric Greitens to win the Senate nomination, meaning Mr Trump’s endorsement of Eric proved to be a safe bet.

Meanwhile, CNN reports that former White House Assistant Counsel Patrick Philbin has been subpoenaed in the Jan. 6 federal criminal investigation being conducted by the Justice Department.

HighlightsView Latest Update 1659584716January 6 inquest to subpoena Alex Jones texts and emails obtained in Sandy Hook trial, report says

The Jan. 6 committee is preparing to subpoena texts and emails from Alex Jones that were accidentally sent to an attorney for the victims of Sandy Hook, according to a report.

Attorney Mark Bankston revealed that he mistakenly received thousands of private communications from Jones during the Infowars founders’ defamation trial on Wednesday.

Minutes after the stunning revelation, the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol began preparing to subpoena the messages, a source told Rolling Stone.

January 6 Panel to Subpoena Alex Jones Texts and Emails Obtained in Sandy Hook Trial

The text messages were sent to a lawyer representing the Sandy Hook families in Jones’ libel trial

Oliver O’Connell4 August 2022 04:45

1659581116Trump ally Navarro sued by DoJ over alleged unofficial email account

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Peter Navarro, saying the former adviser to Donald Trump used an unofficial email account while working at the White House and wrongfully kept presidential records.

The lawsuit in federal court in Washington claims that Navarro used at least one unofficial email account, a ProtonMail account, to send and receive emails. The lawsuit comes just weeks after Navarro was charged with criminal charges after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The civil case alleges that by using the unofficial email account, Navarro failed to turn over presidential records to the National Archives and Records Administration.

Trump ally Navarro sued over alleged unofficial email account

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Peter Navarro, claiming the former adviser to Donald Trump used an unofficial email account while working at the White House and wrongfully kept presidential files.

Oliver O’Connell4 August 2022 03:45

1659577516Schmitt wins Missouri GOP Senate primary after Trump double endorsement

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican Senate primary on Tuesday after former President Donald Trump simply endorsed Eric, which is also the first name of one of his opponents.

Mr. Schmitt beat disgraced former governor Eric Greitens, as well as conservative activist Mark McCloskey and Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long.

Mr. Trump declined to endorse any specific candidate in the race and announced his support for Eric on Monday, after which the two candidates celebrated his endorsement.

Another Eric, The Independents Eric Garcia, reports.

Eric Schmitt wins Missouri GOP Senate primary after Trump double endorsement

Missouris attorney general defeats Eric Greitens after Trump endorses ERIC

Oliver O’Connell4 August 2022 02:45

1659574816DoJ details threats against election workers

The US Department of Justice has indicted five people for uttering threats of violence against election officials amid a growing wave of harassment and intimidation related to the 2020 presidential election, a senior official said on Wednesday. US senators.

Deputy Attorney General Kenneth Polite said one charge had so far led to a conviction through a task force launched last year amid reports of threats against election officials , workers and volunteers were raising concerns about the safety and security of future elections.

Overall, the department investigated more than 1,000 harassing and threatening messages directed at election workers. About 100 of them have reached the level of potential prosecution. Polie believes that at least three other people have been charged with such threats at the state level.

Justice Department details threats against election officials

A senior official said the Justice Department has indicted five people for uttering threats of violence against election officials amid a growing wave of harassment and intimidation linked to the 2020 presidential election.

Oliver O’Connell4 August 2022 02:00

1659572116Ex-Sheriff Arpaio cuts rival’s lead in comeback attempt

Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Phoenix Metro sheriff who was ousted in 2016 by voters frustrated with his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, has cut his opponents’ lead in the mayoral race of the affluent suburb where he lived for more than two decades.

But the six-term Republican former sheriff of Maricopa County was still trailing on Wednesday in his bid to unseat Ginny Dickey, a Democrat serving her second term as mayor of Fountain Hills, on the outskirts of the metro area of Phoenix.

Arizona’s Arpaio cuts rival’s lead in comeback bid

Former Metro Phoenix sheriff Joe Arpaio has cut his opponents’ lead in the mayoral race in the affluent suburb where he has lived for more than two decades

Oliver O’Connell4 August 2022 01:15

1659569416Michigan Republicans refuse to back down after steep primary losses

Two far-right candidates running for office in Michigan are pulling pages from Donald Trump’s playbook and crying foul after suffering defeats in their respective primary elections on Tuesday.

Their actions could signal an emerging new normal for Republicans: the adamant refusal to admit defeat, even in races against other Republicans.

Michigan Republicans refuse to back down after brutal primary losses

Far-Right Candidates Cry Fraud, Echoing Trump’s Book

Oliver O’Connell4 August 2022 00:30

1659566716Biden signs executive order to protect interstate abortion travel

President Joe Biden has issued an executive order directing his Secretary of Health to consider taking steps to support patients traveling out of state for abortion care.

The presidents’ directive, his second to bolster federal support for reproductive health care after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion, comes as state anti-abortion lawmakers draft harsh restrictions on post-decision care.

Its latest order on Aug. 3 directs U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra to consider allowing states with legal access to abortion to use Medicaid waivers to support low-income patients in out of state forced to travel for their care.

Biden signs executive order to protect interstate abortion travel

Women’s health and lives are at stake

Oliver O’Connell3 August 2022 23:45

1659565771Senate votes 95-1 to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO

On Wednesday, the US Senate voted overwhelmingly to give its assent to making Finland and Sweden the 31st and 32nd members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, just under three months after the President Joe Biden has recommended that both nations be allowed to join the 73-year-old. defensive alliance.

Andrew Feinberg has the Washington, DC details.

US Senate votes 95 to 1 to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO

Finland and Sweden will be NATO’s 31st and 32nd members

Oliver O’Connell3 August 2022 23:29

1659564016Powerful House committee chairman doesn’t believe Biden will run for re-election in 2024

The chair of the powerful House Oversight Committee, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, said Tuesday that she doesn’t believe President Joe Biden will mount a campaign for a second term in 2024.

Speaking at a primary debate for candidates vying for the Democratic parties’ nomination in New York’s 12th congressional district, Ms Maloney and other candidates were asked whether Mr Biden should run to re-election.

She replied: I don’t believe he is a candidate for re-election.

Democratic chairman of House Oversight Committee doesn’t think Biden will run in 2024

Ms Maloney is one of the most prominent Democrats to suggest the President will step down rather than run for re-election in 2024

Oliver O’Connell3 August 2022 23:00

1659561316US doesn’t want crisis over Pelosis trip to Taiwan, says White House

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the United States was not looking to turn Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan into a crisis with China.

Ms Jean-Pierre made the remark during a White House press briefing on Wednesday after Ms Pelosi became the highest ranking US government official to visit Taiwan.

Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.

White House says US doesn’t want crisis over Pelosis trip to Taiwan

Comes as the Speaker of the House visited Taipei.

Oliver O’Connell3 August 2022 22:15

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-news-today-2024-jan-6-hearing-testify-b2137816.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos