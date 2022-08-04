If the government uses force, Imran’s supporters will besiege Islamabad: former Pakistani minister | world news





As the stage is set for Thursday’s protests by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan against the Election Commission of Pakistan, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed said if the government used force against protesters , the nationals would besiege Islamabad and there would be “serious consequences”.

It comes as Imran Khan announced he would demonstrate outside the ECP headquarters in Islamabad. The political party will also stage protests outside the ECP offices in Lahore and Peshawar, which will be attended by PTI lawmakers and a large number of activists, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Election Commission’s ruling against Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party that the party received funds from banned sources angered Khan.

Additionally, Rasheed threatened that if Imran Khan was imprisoned, there would be massive resistance against the ruling government. The remarks were made during a live telecast of ARY News’ ‘The Reporters’ today.

Boasting of Imran Khan’s fearlessness, the home minister said Khan received threats but wandered around the country independently unafraid. Comparing the current rulers to Imran Khan, the interior minister said the current rulers cannot even visit their constituencies due to public outrage.

He claimed that the unworthy ruling coalition actually raised Imran Khan’s popularity. Sheikh Rasheed also added that Imran’s popularity is now what it was before the no confidence motion. Rasheed said 65% of the 75% of nationals supported Imran Khan.

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has blamed President and arch rival of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for creating chaos in the name of the protest against the Election Commission of Pakistan and expressed concern over reports of a possible attack on the commission by PTI workers on Thursday.

The foreign funding case against Imran’s party had been pending since November 14, 2014 and was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar who alleged that there were financial irregularities in the funding of the PTI from Pakistan and abroad.

ECP in its verdict revealed that money received from foreign countries was used by Khan to fund the PTI and he made false claims in 2018 before the election. As the Commission’s decision is based on facts, it could trigger constitutional, criminal and civil lawsuits against the PTI and its leaders, ARY News reported.

The show cause notice issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on prohibited funding to the PTI is likely to endanger the leadership of Imran Khan, as the funds received by the head of the PTI from foreign countries, including the states United Arab Emirates, Australia and the United Kingdom, could lead to several numbers of cases against the party.

At the PTI National Council meeting on Tuesday, Imran Khan announced that he would stage a protest in front of the ECP office and demanded the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

“The PTI will hold a peaceful protest outside the ECP office on Thursday against the conduct of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja,” he said and reiterated his demand for the immediate resignation of the Election Commissioner. . He accused the CEC of being “partisan”. and dishonest” and alleged that Sikandar Sultan Raja tried to sabotage electronic voting machines (EVM). “Countries like India and Iran use electronic voting machines, but unfortunately our ECP leader denied conducting polls via EVMs.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/if-govt-uses-forces-imran-s-supporters-will-siege-islamabad-ex-pak-minister-101659574803486.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

