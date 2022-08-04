Chasing the ghosts of Margaret Thatcher – POLITICO

LONDON Margaret Thatcher declared in 1987 that she would continue as Prime Minister indefinitely. Soon after, she was ousted, but that hasn’t stopped her from dominating the Tory leadership race 35 years later.

Future British Prime Ministers Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are, despite their different economic and political approaches, competing over who will be crowned Maggie’s true heir. Some observers see it as the sign of a party grappling with a serious identity crisis.

Thatcher’s ghost looms over this contest in a way it hasn’t in Conservative politics for some time. Thatcher barely featured in the 2019 and 2017 leadership races that handed the crown to Boris Johnson and Theresa May respectively, while in 2005 David Cameron won on a modernization ticket that steered his party away from the less in rhetoric, Thatcherite conservatism.

This is partly symptomatic of the party’s drift to the right in the aftermath of the 2016 Brexit referendum. And with leaders ultimately chosen by the party’s nearly 200,000 members, the race reflects the more committed Tory base rather than the wider British public.

Anthony Seldon, historian and biographer of successive British Prime Ministers, said the tendency to return to Thatcher has always existed but is growing now because the party does not know what it is or what he wants.

In the 32 years since her resignation, no Tory leader has approached her, he said. No one has won three elections, no one has captivated the right, no one has made Britain feel as strong as a country again. She had everything.

This legacy looks particularly appealing now that Brexit has brought deep conservative divisions to the surface, divisions far deeper than attitudes towards the European Union.

Thatcher brought the Conservative Party together, she united it in a common cause,” Seldon said. “Both contestants want to be the person who can capture their same magic.

Everybody loves Maggie

When asked last week to name their party’s best leader, Sunak and Truss answered Thatcher, wasting no time.

Sunak praised Thatcher’s political courage early in his premiership. If you remember her first budgets and in fact what we had to do as a country at that time, even though it was difficult, she understood that we had to get inflation under control first and getting government spending and borrowing under control, Sunak told members in Leeds last month. It was really his mantra and it’s exactly the same path that I want to follow.

For Truss, Thatcher is an icon because she transformed our country during a difficult time. What I felt in the 1980s was a growing sense of pride in our country and a growing sense of optimism about the future, Truss said at the same event. When we saw the fall of the Berlin Wall and we saw freedom, democracy and pride in our values ​​influence the rest of the world, you know, she was a tremendous leader, a leader who really changed the world.

Robert Saunders, a historian of modern Britain at Queen Mary University of London, says both candidates use Thatcher as a way to paint the gaps in their profile in primary colors.

Sunak wants to invoke the first Thatcher, who prioritized controlling inflation over quick economic fixes; who raised taxes during a recession and talked about balancing the books, Saunders said. Truss, on the other hand, invokes the triumphant, swaggering Thatcher of later years: a Thatcher who cut taxes, won the Cold War and dominated British politics. Neither version is entirely wrong, but both select aspects of the Thatcher myth, depending on their own political aims.

Truss had a head start in the act of tribute to Thatcher. The Westminster rumor mill has long noted his apparent eagerness to funnel the former Prime Minister with his clothing choices and PR strategy.

Images of Truss driving a tank on a visit to Estonia in 2021, and touring Moscow in a fur coat and hat this year, appeared designed to emulate Thatcher’s famous snaps during his time as prime minister. And during the first Tory leadership debate on Channel 4 last month, Truss wore a white bow blouse and dark blazer that looked exactly like Thatchers’ outfit during a 1979 election broadcast.

Although he could not outdo Thatcher Truss with his personal style, Sunak instead argued that he was the candidate the former prime minister would most agree with on economic policy.

As the contest entered the final round of its parliamentary stages, Sunak gave an interview to the Telegraph, the newspaper most widely read by members of the Conservative Party, in which he compared his upbringing to his, described his economic policies as common sense Thatcherism and said that hearing the ex-Prime Minister talk about the family budget touched me a lot.

A week later, Sunak wrote a comment for the Telegraph again where he repeated his devotion to Thatcher like a mantra: My values ​​are Thatcherian. I believe in hard work, family and integrity. I am a Thatcherite, I run as a Thatcherite and I will govern as a Thatcherite. That weekend he gave a speech at Thatchers birthplace in Grantham, Lincolnshire, where his wife Akshata Murthy was pictured taking selfies with the Thatchers statue.

There are obvious electoral reasons why Truss and Sunak are unabashedly going this route. Thatcherite is the most popular label used by Tory members to describe their politics, according to a YouGov Survey 2019with 56 percent choosing it.

The next two most popular labels, conservatives and free-market traditionalists, are effectively synonymous with Thatcherism, while less than a third of respondents said they identified with the more centrist descriptor, “the conservatives of ‘a nation”.

The same survey found Thatchers’ approval rating with party loyalists was 93%, beaten only by wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill at 95%.

Thatcherite ministers got into the habit of carrying out purity tests in the press. Peter Lilley, a key Thatcher loyalist before ending her career in 1990 telling her privately she should step down written for the sun giving Sunak top marks for Thatcherite courage and suggesting that, like her, he is eligible. The Observer ran quotes from the succession of Thatcherite cabinet ministers Chris Patten, Norman Lamont and Malcolm Rifkind criticizing Truss for his tax cut plans.

On the other hand, John Redwood, who led Thatchers political unit and now backs Truss, says that a visit to Grantham won’t make Rishi Sunak a Thatcherite and that Conservative MPs will not be fooled. They liked Margaret’s big tax cuts, larger property, favorable business and growth.

The other element at stake is the desire of the two candidates to appeal to the right-wing press. They know the Telegraph backfired on Johnson because he wasn’t Thatcherite enough, he wasn’t cutting taxes, he wasn’t cutting the state, Seldon said.

The jitters of the red walls

For some, the re-emergence of Thatcher is largely due to the disastrous economic context of the United Kingdom.

Paul Goodman, editor of the ConservativeHome website, said he believed that after the 2019 election won by Johnson in a landslide victory, the Tories had well and truly put Thatcher behind them by converting swaths of former Labor strongholds in parts of the country that once vehemently opposed Thatcher. At the time, Goodman described Johnsonwho thus departed from the standard Conservative electoral formula of focusing on the southern middle classes, as the first Tory leader since Thatcher to shed his shadow.

Fast forward three years and Thatcher is back in a big way. Why? The one-word answer to that is economics, Goodman said. Now that we find ourselves in a situation that bears some resemblance to the inflation of the 1970s, the rise in energy prices, the strikes, one naturally tends to wonder how the conservative politicians of the time approached them. . And the main politician of the 1970s was, of course, Thatcher.

Maggie’s love might work with Conservative party members, but it’s unlikely to play as well among swing voters in so-called red wall constituencies who first backed the Conservatives in 2019.

Thatcher, who hired miners’ unions to shut down mines in the 1970s and 80s, is still deeply unpopular in those areas. Johnson got into hot water with his MPs when he said Thatcher had helped the environment by closing the mines.

Unsurprisingly, some Tory Red Wall MPs are keen to downplay their party’s stalemate with Thatcher. The only people talking about Thatcher are the media, said Lee Anderson, the Tory MP for Ashfield. I support Liz Truss and she’s not pretending to be the new Maggie because she’s her own wife with her own ideas. The idea of ​​her posing as a new Maggie is something the press would want everyone to believe.

Other Red Wall MPs insist that is not a problem. Thatcher was so long ago and I don’t bring her to the door anymore, except for the people who will never vote for us anyway, said one. I just think the red wall wants a politician of belief who gets things done if Rishi or Liz demonstrates it, no matter how many times they’ve been Thatcher fanboys or girls.