It’s Xi Jinping’s ‘revenge’ for Pelosi coming to Taiwan





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – China rages over arrival of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosike from Taiwan. President Xi Jinping’s country has firmly said it will punish those who offend Beijing. “It’s a complete joke,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday (08/03/2022), as quoted by state media.AFP. “The United States is violating China’s sovereignty under the guise of so-called democracy…those who offend China will be punished,” he added. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT China itself is not joking. To date, a number of measures have been taken, ranging from direct-fire military operations to trade restrictions. Here is a summary : Live filming military operation China’s first response to Pelosi’s arrival was a military operation. It refers to military exercises in the planning and organization of troops involving air, land and sea forces, usually for security purposes. This military operation was marked by live ammunition fired in the area surrounding Taiwan at several points. It is known that the practice distance from the coast of Taiwan is only 20 kilometers (km). Taiwan itself had announced that the Chinese army had entered its territorial waters today. “Heinous bullying,” said the Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council, referring to China’s activities. Analysts say Beijing doesn’t want to be seen as a toothless tiger. China does not want to appear weak in front of its citizens. “It will be very important for the regime to emphasize its nationalist credentials to its domestic audience,” said James Char, an analyst at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. “Beijing cannot be seen as weak by its own people,” he added. Trade “penalties” The trade boundary is also given by China. This Wednesday, the country of the bamboo curtain imposed restrictions on imports of fruits and fish from Taiwan. “Its customs authorities have said they will suspend certain citrus imports due to suspected over-detection of pesticide residues,” wrote AFP. China has also banned imports of some fish from the island. This points to the discovery of the coronavirus on the packaging. In fact, this is not the first time that China has targeted Taiwanese agricultural products. Xi Jinping’s government had banned the import of pineapples in March 2021, citing the discovery of pests. However, this decision is widely considered to be politically motivated. In the future, analysts believe that more food products will be “punished”. “The move is part of a common pattern in Beijing,” said an agricultural analyst at consultancy Trivium China Even Pay. “When diplomatic or trade tensions are high, Chinese regulators typically take a very strict approach to compliance… looking for any issues that can be used to justify a trade ban,” he added. On Monday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce also suspended exports of natural sand to Taiwan. Natural sand is commonly used to produce concrete and asphalt, most of which in Taiwan comes from China. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives secretly wants to visit RI, what’s up? (sef/sef)



