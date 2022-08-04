Judge denies Trump’s absolute immunity request in Jan. 6 cases





Donald Trump’s list of legal problems is not short. As regular readers will know, the former presidents’ company is facing multiple fraud investigations. He is also under investigation for allegedly mishandling classified documents. There is also an ongoing criminal investigation in Georgia related to his efforts to interfere with the election results. There is also a criminal investigation surrounding his Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).

But let’s not forget his January 6 civil cases.

In the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol, different groups of police, who are still dealing with the damaging physical and mental effects of the pro-Trump riot, sued the former president. (They are among approximately 140 police officers who were injured in the Jan. 6 violence.)

The Republican and his lawyers have spent months trying to have the officers’ civil lawsuits dismissed, insisting he has “absolute immunity” in actions related to his tenure. Those efforts have been rejected before, and as NBC News reported, they were rejected again yesterday.

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s bid to dismiss three lawsuits filed by police officers injured in the Jan. 6 riot, rejecting his claim that he is absolutely immune from claims. The lawsuits, filed on behalf of four US Capitol police officers, seek to hold Trump accountable for the emotional and physical injuries they suffered when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol and disrupted the counting of electoral votes.

US District Judge Amit Mehta didn’t just dismiss the argument, he seemed a bit annoyed to have to do it again.

In nearly identically worded motions, President Trump decided to dismiss all three actions on one ground: He is absolutely immune from prosecution because the alleged acts fall within the outer perimeter of his presidential responsibilities, the judge wrote. Federal in a brief decision.

Mehta noted that he dismissed similar arguments earlier this year, and the court is doing so again.

Indeed, the manner in which the judge rejected such requests remains interesting. In February, Mehta concluded that Trump’s responsibilities in the riot are hard to ignore: The then-president, the judge found, called supporters in Washington, D.C., and sent them to the Capitol, knowing very though violence was likely soon to follow.

Pointing to Republicans’ own rhetoric, the judge wrote that Trump’s Jan. 6 speech amounted to telling an excited crowd that corn dealers were starving the poor outside the corn dealers’ house.

Six months later, the Republican and his lawyers thought it would be a good idea to try the same rejected argument again. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t work.

Admittedly, this is a civil dispute, not criminal charges, which may seem like lowering the stakes. That said, I recommend keeping a few things in mind. Firstly, Trump’s earlier civil cases were hardly irrelevant, his fake university and fraudulent charity, for example, were overturned following civil litigation and the Jan. 6 cases may still turn out to be everything. as important.

And second, if the former president is ultimately held liable in these officer lawsuits, it’s at least possible that he will have to pay damages out of his own pocket. Watch this place.

