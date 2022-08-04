CWG 2022: PM Narendra Modi congratulates weightlifter Gurdeep Singh on winning bronze

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated weightlifter Gurdeep Singh on Thursday after securing a bronze medal in the men’s over 109kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“Hard work and dedication lead to outstanding results…that’s what Gurdeep Singh showed by winning the bronze medal in weightlifting at the CWG. He has heightened the spirit of joy among our citizens. Congratulations and best best wishes to him,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Gurdeep Singh won the bronze medal in the men’s over 109kg final at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games with a combined weight of 390kg.

In the Snatch category, he failed to lift 167 kg on his first attempt. On the second attempt, he lifted 167 kg. On the third and final attempt in the category, he added more weight but failed to lift 173 kg. He finished the Snatch round with the best of 167 kg.

In the Clean and Jerk category, Gurdeep put on a sensational performance by lifting 207 kg in the first attempt. The Indian weightlifter failed his second attempt and was unable to lift 215 kg. In his last and third attempt in the category, he successfully lifted 223 kg. He finished with a combined total of 390 kg.

His second lift was for 215 kg which was unsuccessful and he went all-in for the last lift and increased it to 223 kg, a Games record, and completed the lift.

Earlier, Indian weightlifter Purnima Pandey finished sixth in the women’s 87kg-plus final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games as she completed a combined lift of 228kg and made two unsuccessful attempts each in the category Snatch and Clean and Jerk.

Her combined lift of 228 kg consisted of 103 kg in the Snatch while she lifted 125 kg in the Clean and Jerk category.