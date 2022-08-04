The PTI approaches the Superior Council of the Judiciary against the CEC





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will be approached by his political party against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) .

Speaking to a private news channel today, Imran Khan said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had launched nonsensical allegations against the PTI. He said the commission had compiled two reports, one of them stating that the PTI was a foreign-funded party was included at someone’s request.

He censured the ECP saying that the electoral commission was involved in the conspiracy with the imported government against the PTI, because the institution deliberately delayed the reports of the financing of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Party of the People of Pakistan (PPP).

He said it was not illegal to collect funds from Pakistanis abroad by any law. The law prohibiting fundraising was introduced in 2017, while different companies contributed funds to the political party in 2012.

Khan also responded to the controversy over his affidavit and said an affidavit was signed declaring ownership of assets and another confirming party accounts. Shaukat Khanum has a budget of 18 billion rupees. Am I an accountant to see the whole budget? I was given a briefing on the accounts which I will certainly confirm.

Khan said PPP and PML-N receive funds from wealthy people and that both political parties have committed wrongdoing in the name of the 18th Amendment.

He announced that the PTI will participate in the elections with all its forces and that polls should be conducted on all seats. I want to raise the question of whether the organization of by-elections will bring an improvement to the country.

Khan criticized that the people who should face the sanctions were imposed as leaders of the country. He warned of growing national security risks from the current leadership.

He announced, We will approach the Superior Council of the Judiciary against the CEC. Many people criticized the selection of the electoral commission because he is the loyalist of the PML-N. Khan said two provincial assemblies passed resolutions against the current CEC.

Imran Khan urged the use of electronic voting machines in general elections and said EVMs will eliminate all kinds of electoral fraud. We are going to hold a peaceful protest against the Elections Commissioner tomorrow.

He reiterated his call for the organization of free and fair elections to end the crisis in the country. We are ready for talks if the date of new elections is announced. Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are reluctant to announce new elections for fear of defeat.

Regarding reports of his being on the Exit Control List (ECL), the PTI chief said he had no plans to travel abroad and the government was free to add his name to the ECL.

