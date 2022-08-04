Menpora Amali recounts President Jokowi’s attention to national football





Party Minister Golkar, who came together with PSSI General Chairman Mochamad Iriawan, said the Republic of Indonesia's number one is following all developments in national football. "Me and the president of the PSSI came to the Palace and we talked with Mr. President Joko Widodo. He asked questions about national football and even one thing that surprised us a little, he watched all the matches , from Ligue 1, Ligue 2 and even Ligue 3 and U16 The president who plays at the Maguwoharjo stadium, Sleman, has also not escaped the president's attention," Amali told reporters at the hotel. Sunan Solo, Central Java, Wednesday (8/3/2022) night. Based on the strongest facts from the discussion, Menpora Amali said, it shows President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) great attention to the development of Indonesian football. This was reinforced by the signing of the Presidential Instruction (Inpres) n°3 of 2019 relating to the Acceleration of the Development of National Football. Even more exciting, said Minister of Youth and Sports Amali, President Jokowi requested himself and Mochamad Iriawan to immediately prepare an initial plan related to the construction project of a training camp ( TC) for football in the capital of the archipelago (IKN). "This request was based on his meeting with coach Shin Tae-yong in Korea yesterday. He had a discussion and one of the requests, as we heard, was his request to hold a training camp. for our football," he said. "Mr. President Joko Widodo offered us the place and he said there is an IKN, but if you want another one, please. If you move, it would be more appropriate to be in IKN ", he continued. Menpora Amali and PSSI General President, Mochamad Iriawan during a discussion with President Joko Widodo. (Photo: Office of the Presidential Secretariat) What President Jokowi wants, Menpora Amali said, is in line with International Football Federation (FIFA) rules which require the office of the football federation to be located in the national capital. Therefore, it was deemed appropriate that the PSSI office be there later and adjacent to the training camp center. "So we planned that everything would be centered there and finally he gave instructions to me and PSSI Ketum to prepare a rough plan. Of course later it will not be us who will be in charge of building it. But what are the needs, what are the sort of rough planning, there will be the next directives from the president," Menpora Amali said. "He saw that in Europe, not to mention the countries, the clubs only have (the means – editor's note). So later, the plan is to have a main stadium, then a support ground and he also wants build up to seven pitches," he concluded. . Furthermore, Menpora Amali said President Joko Widodo felt that the development of national football had taken a better direction. In the future, it is necessary to further refine the organizational governance from the provincial association (Asprov) to the municipal association PSSI (Askot). "We need to further refine the organizational governance of PSSI, including Asprov and Askot," he said. ***

