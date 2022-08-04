Taiwan’s Warning to Xi Jinping’s Regime: We Have the Capacity to Defend Our Freedom and Democracy

Taiwan on Wednesday maintained a defiant tone in the face of threats from Chinaprepared to launch military maneuvers near the island in retaliation for the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

The ministry of National Defense post a video showing Taiwan’s military power and warns the Xi Jinping regime that the island has the ability and the will to defend our precious freedom and democracy there maintain stability In the region

Guarding our homeland day and night, we firmly defend our sovereignty. Without fear of threats or challengessays the video. We are not eager to fight and we will not be afraid of it.

In the video, the Ministry of Defense showed the island’s weapons, including several fighter jets.

The video was a response to threats from Beijing, which considers the island to be part of its territory. After Pelosi’s visit, the communist regime pledged selective military actionwith a series of military maneuvers around the island starting on Thursday, including long-range live ammunition in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from mainland China.

Sometimes, the Chinese area of ​​operations will approach within 20 kilometers of the Taiwan coastaccording to coordinates shared by the Chinese military.

The Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said the drills violate the island’s territorial waters.

Some Chinese drill areas violate Taiwanese territorial waters, Defense Ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang said. It is an irrational action that challenges the international order, AGGREGATE.

For her part, the Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen ensure that in the face of growing and deliberate military threats, Taiwan will not back down (…) We will maintain the line of defense of democracy.

Japan has told China of its concern over the maneuverswhich he says straddle his economic exclusion zone.

China tries to isolate Taiwan from the world and opposes all countries that maintain an official relationship with the island.

Tuesday night, The Chinese Foreign Ministry has summoned US Ambassador Nicholas Burns. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Xie Fengcommunicated to him the strong protests of his country and told him that Taiwan is the Taiwan of China, according to the official agency Xinhua.

Beijing’s Ministry of Commerce also announced economic sanctions, among which the suspension of the export to Taiwan of natural sand, a key component in the manufacture of semiconductors, one of the main exports of the island. And the Chinese customs administration also canceled the import of fruits and some fish from Taiwan.

Pelosi became the most senior US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Nancy Pelosi with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Our delegation (…) came to Taiwan to say clearly, unequivocally, that we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and that we are proud of our long-standing friendship.said Pelosi, 82, during an act with the Taiwanese leader.

China and Taiwan have actually been separated since 1949when the communist troops of Mao Zedong they defeated the nationalists, who took refuge on the island.

In 1979, the United States recognized the Beijing government as China’s representative, although it continued to provide military support to Taiwan.

The possibility of Pelosi visiting the island has fueled tensions between the two superpowers.

China’s reunification is top priority for Chinese President Xi Jinpingwho last week officially told Biden over the phone that Avoid playing with fire.

