Turkish President Erdogan set to meet Putin again and has demands : NPR

Turkey is part of NATO and has close ties with the West, but its president is on his way to Russia with very specific demands.

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to host the Turkish leader at a meeting in Russia on Friday. This is the second time the two have met in recent weeks. These meetings raise concerns in the West as Turkey is a member of NATO and could play a key role in the attempt to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And Turkey has strong ties to the West, but it also seeks certain specific elements from Russia. NPR’s Peter Kenyon reports from Istanbul.

PETER KENYON, BYLINE: For Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the meeting with Putin could be a chance to advance one of his main foreign policy goals – to establish a so-called security corridor along the Syrian border by repelling Kurdish fighters that Turkey considers terrorists. Erdogan said the move, which the United States and other countries oppose, could come at any time.

PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN: (Through interpreter) As soon as our work to fix the gaps in the security corridor we have created on the Syrian border is completed, we will start new operations there.

KENYON: Kerim Has, a Moscow-based analyst who focuses on Turkish-Russian relations, says the No. 1 topic of the talks will likely be Erdogan seeking assurances that Russia, which has troops in Syria, will not will interfere with any Turkish offensive. .

KERIM A: So probably President Erdogan wants to get a green light or at least a yellow light again from Moscow. That – as, you know, Russia mainly controls the airspace of northern Syria.

KENYON: Sinan Ulgen of the Istanbul-based Center for Political Studies and Foreign Policy says Erdogan has also promised to send a million Syrian refugees back to their country. Ulgen says a cross-border operation could seek to lay the groundwork to start this process.

SINAN ULGEN: This region could also be used to facilitate or encourage the return of Syrian refugees, especially if some of the refugees are from this region. So that’s the second objective.

KENYON: But what does Russia hope to get out of this meeting? Ulgen says Putin will likely seek help for a Russian economy battered by Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine. In particular, he says, bilateral trade using national currencies instead of the dollar could be a boost for Moscow, whose banks have been cut off from international payment systems. So far, says Ulgen, Turkey has been remarkably persuasive in convincing its NATO allies that Turkey cannot afford to alienate Russia by imposing sanctions as other countries have done. But he says Ankara needs to perform a diplomatic balancing act.

ULGEN: Of course, Turkey must be careful not to give the impression that Ankara not only does not apply sanctions, but that it must not be seen as a country that helps Russia to evade sanctions.

KENYON: Analyst Kerim Has says watching Turkish forces launch an operation in Syria is not something Moscow or the Syrian government want to see. But Russia may decide not to actively oppose it.

HAS: Of course, Russia will condemn in such a situation, diplomatically condemn. But on the ground, Russia will not oppose the Turkish army, in my opinion.

KENYON: He also says that Moscow could calculate that a military operation would increase Erdogan’s chances of re-election next year, which Russia would likely prefer to a new opposition party government in Ankara.

Peter Kenyon, NPR News, Istanbul.

